A video of some group of young men driving a convoy of luxury cars at Offinso in the Ashanti Region has emerged online

In the video, the young men are heard bragging that ''if you can’t drink blood, you can't be like us''

Residents of Offinso have urged the police to tackle the practice of money rituals and alleged related killings in the municipality

A viral video of some young men driving a convoy of luxury cars at Offinso in the Ashanti Region while bragging that “if you can’t drink blood, you can't be like us” has generated concerns.

Some residents have urged the police to tackle the disturbing practice of money rituals and alleged related killings in the municipality after the video went viral.

Before the clip, two people had gone missing, one of whom was a four-year-old girl who was later found killed.

If You Can’t Drink Blood, You Can't Be Like Us - Offinso 'Rich Kids' Brag in Luxury Cars; Video Emerges Photo credit: Joy News

Source: Twitter

Source of wealth

Some residents told Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor that the trend of young men seen driving luxury cars when the source of their wealth cannot be ascertained has become the order of the day in Offinso.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some claimed some of the young men are seen moving naked while carrying caskets at night.

Nana Yaw Kobia Amenfi, the senior linguist to the paramount chief of Offinso, disclosed that the traditional authorities have met with their security counterparts and other stakeholders to figure out a solution to the insecurity in the area.

Watch the video below:

Boy at Kasoa's Finger 'Eaten' Up by 'Sakawa' Ring

Meanwhile, a gentleman who appears to be in his late teens has gotten himself in some trouble after he put on a ring that belongs to one of his friends.

In a video report by Adom TV sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the gentleman was at a gaming centre around Iron City in Kasoa when one of his playmates removed the ring, put it on the table and forgot about it.

The unsuspecting boy picked up the ritually-fortified ring, wore it on his finger, and went home to take his bath and sleep only to feel that the ring was tightening up around his finger.

Gh Amputee Hits the Street with Placard in Search of Job

In a separate story, a Ghanaian amputee, David Noi Borketey, has taken to the street in a desperate move to search for a job with a placard, informing road users about his predicament.

Borketey, an office administrator, is determined to turn the lemons life offered him into lemonade despite his predicament coupled with being physically challenged.

He made the bold move to change his fortunes for the better as he took to the street in search of a job.

Source: Yen