Ghana captain Andre Ayew models in classic Al Sadd away jersey; video drops

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has modeled in the new Al Sadd away jersey

The Black Stars forward wore the Black and white jersey as it was unveiled

Andre Ayew joined the Qatari giants in the summer transfer window

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, joined in the unveiling of the new Al Sadd away kit after modelling in the classic white and black jersey.

The jersey designed and manufactured by Puma, will be worn by the Qatari champions in their away games in the ongoing campaign.

In a video posted on Twitter by the club, the ex-Swansea City star was part of the players selected to outdoor the jersey.

Andre Ayew models in classic Al Sadd away jersey; video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlsaddSC

Source: Twitter

The away kit is dominated by the colour black with dotted white designs.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The 31-year-old joined the Wolves in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Welsh club, Swansea City.

Ayew has taken the Qatari league by storm, netting in three straight games after four games in the new season.

The former Marseille man was on target in the games against Qatar SC, Al Rayyan and Al Shamal.

His addition to the squad has been immense as manager Xavi Hernandez takes control of top spot in the league.

Ahead of their match against Al Arabi, Xavi Hernandez admits it will be a difficult game.

“It’s a difficult team. We know the coach Younes very well, he is doing a good job. They have nine points. They started the season very well, and they have a good team. This is the truth,” he told the club's website.

“They have great foreigner players. They are good in attack, and in defence. Their balance is good.”

“We are talking about a really excellent team so I expect a very difficult game.”

“We are doing well and I’m happy. This is the truth and we need to continue like that. Of course we need to improve in some aspects because we are conceding goals due to our individual mistakes.”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, cannot stop scoring after netting his third goal in three successive games as Al-Sadd secured another win.

The 31-year-old has been in prolific form since joining the Wolves in the summer transfer window, scoring his side's third in the 7-2 thrashing of Al-Shamal.

In photos posted on Twitter by Andre Ayew, the former Marseille star expressed delight after another victory in the Qatari Stars League.

Source: Yen.com.gh