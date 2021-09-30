A passionate lady has recently taken to social media to express her displeasure about how Ghanaians treat successful personalities

Tilly Akua Nipaa claimed that many Ghanaians are intimated by success

She also said that people's negativity brought down popular Kumawood actor Agya Koo, and they are trying to do the same to Kwadwo Nkansah, known by many as LilWin

Ghanaian writer and show host Tilly Akua Nipaa, legally known as Matilda Mensah Marfo, has recently claimed that the average Ghanaian is scared of success.

She explained that Ghanaians find it difficult to believe their fellow countrymen and women can succeed through the proper means.

"A Ghanaian will not see a successful person and just tap into the blessing. They usually conclude it is blood money'", Tilly said.

Nipaa said it would be difficult for Ghanaians to define the word success. They would get it wrong, she added.

The vibrant young lady said she finds it difficult to understand why Ghanaians struggle to learn from individuals who have excelled in various fields but resort to pulling them down.

She claimed that well-known Ghanaian actor Agya Koo legally known as Kofi Adu, was pulled down by negative comments from Ghanaians and they are trying to do the same to Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.

