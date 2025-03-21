Bishop Obinim, in a video, recounted an alleged meeting he had with Anas Aremeyaw Anas during his feud with Kennedy Agyapong

The popular pastor shared that Anas showed him his real identity and encouraged him to sue Kennedy Agyapong

Bishop Obinim's claims come after a US court awarded Anas $18 million in damages in his defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim has alleged that he was approached by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to join in filing a defamation lawsuit against politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Bishop Obinim recounts an alleged meeting with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Photo source: Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Bishop Obinim Ministries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Speaking in front of his congregation during a recent church service, the popular pastor noted that the investigative journalist used to contact him and meet him on numerous occasions during his feud with Kennedy Agyapong years ago.

Bishop Daniel Obinim said Anas Aremeyaw once reached out to him via a colleague and revealed his true identity to him.

He said:

"He (Anas) called pastor Raymond and told him that he wanted to meet me because the other person (Kennedy Agyapong) was worrying me at that time. I met him(Anas) and he showed me his true identity without the mask. He told me he did not mind me recording him."

International God's Way Church founder noted that during the meeting, Anas informed him that he had begun the process of taking legal action against Kennedy Agyapong and encouraged him to also sue him in court for the several allegations he made about him.

He noted that he exchanged phone numbers with Anas Aremeyaw Anas and told him that he needed time to consider his proposal.

Former Assin Central constituency MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Photo source: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Ghkwaku

Source: Facebook

The popular pastor said the investigative journalist called him several times to enquire about his final decision, but he was hesitant to sue Kennedy Agyapong after he found out that they were related.

Bishop Obinim alleged that Anas Aremeyaw Anas informed him that he was unwilling to drop his legal action against the former Assin Central constituency MP because of the damage his allegations had on his reputation.

The popular pastor's remarks come after the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, US awarded investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas $18m in damages after a jury determined that he had been defamed by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Below is the video of Bishop Obinim recounting his alleged meeting with Anas:

Obinim and Anas' alleged meeting stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

WanBro I-tyvate commented:

"So what does that have to do with the word of God?"

Money God said:

"You have already told us that everything you said then times was settings so how can we believe you now?"

Adjei Godfred Quaido commented:

"So Obinim hasn’t stopped fooling in this country?"

Asonaba Frimpomaah said:

"If it is true that you have had an encounter before, then why should we still go and ask him that he called you some time ago huh Obinim."

Obinim speaks after Kennedy's defamation case ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim spoke after Kennedy Agyapong's defamation case ruling.

The International God's Way Church founder noted how he missed out on the opportunity to also take legal action against the former Assin Central MP.

Bishop Obinim also raised questions about the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's unwillingness to sue Kennedy Agyapong after he made allegations against them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh