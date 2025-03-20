A video of Malik Bastinale showcasing his dance moves while shopping has surfaced on social media

The young Yoth Employment Agency CEO was unfazed by attempts to capture his shopping moments in the story

Scores of Ghanaians couldn't help but share their thoughts about Malik Basintale happy moments

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale has garnered significant traction online after a video of him shopping popped up.

Photo source: Facebook/MalikeBasintale, Maya'sbedding

Source: Facebook

The beloved CEO casually strolled into the bedding shop in a pair of joggers, a T-shirt and slippers.

Basintale checked out some of the items on display and turned to vibe with the caretaker who couldn't help but capture the young politician's moment on her phone.

In the video, Malik was seen making hand gestures and showing off his shy dance moves which appeared to be entertaining for the caretaker.

Malik Basintale is one of the youngest and brightest politicians from the National Democratic Congress. His dedication and tactics on political shows made him an icon for the young electorates and his party's grassroots.

As the young politician begins his stint in public service, scores of Ghanaians are scrutinising his every move.

Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to obsess about Malik's shopping moment.

Video of Malik shopping is below

Malik Basintale's shopping video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Malik Basintale's shopping moments.

Jirija said:

"The Basintale boy finish the thing be that 🤣."

Maame Serwaah-Adepa wrote:

"Why have you stop shouting?Now you’re satisfied."

Veshitoh gh remarked:

"I wish I can advise to reduce the social media hype for now cos the way the system make 🔥 boys go take demma pressure come en top oo 🤣🤣."

Paul Akainyah shared:

"Eiiii cashout time ooo, nice one."

Proclaims5 added:

"You now quite enjoying alone 🥺🥺🥺."

Malik Basintale to introduce two apps

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale had justified the Youth Employment Agency's plan to introduce two separate mobile applications.

The agency's CEO who is bent on improving job access across the country was met with intense criticism when announced the idea.

He said the first app the specifically for artisans and skilled workers such as plumbers, carpenters, tailors, masons, and electricians while the second, fully owned by the agency will connect job seekers with employers daily.

