Former MP and Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has opened up about why she was absent from her duties in the country as MP and Gender Minister

In an explosive interview with JoyNews, she attributed that to her grieving the loss of her newborn baby and her oldest son living in the US falling ill and being on the verge of death

The interview garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians as they shared their opinions on the matter

Former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo said that she unfortunately lost her baby and her eldest son living in the US fell sick, leading to her stepping aside from her duties as an MP and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in 2021.

Adwoa speaks about her baby and son

In an explosive interview on JoyNews, Adwoa Safo recounted how she started off in parliament as a very committed, very hardworking, very meticulous and very detailed person.

She noted that she made sure she did her work both within parliament and outside and that when she had her executive appointment, she did the same.

"When there is a character assassination, there is the need to set the record straight. Nobody should tell me I am discussing party issues on TV, radio, I should stop. Reputation is everything that anybody has got."

Before sharing the story about her losing her baby and her eldest son falling sick, the former MP noted that nobody wakes up and prays to God to bring them misfortune along their way so they could testify and glorify his Holy Name.

Adwoa Safo who held the position as MP for Dome Kwabenya for 12 years explained that she faced challenges in her career and that those who ought to know those challenges, she makes them know about them.

"2021, I was going for the elections. I was heavily pregnant. Yes, I have a role to play as a mother. I lost my kid. I lost my baby. I did not get what I was expecting out of the term of my pregnancy."

Adwoa Safo and her oldest son

Further in the same JoyNews interview, she explained that in the time of her grief, her oldest son fell ill in the US and she had to be there, and she made sure she notified those who ought to know.

She noted that the picture painted to make her look like she was not working while catering to her sick son in the US was false. She noted that despite these challenges, she made sure what ought to be said and communicated to all those that mattered, including the Chief of Staff and the President.

"As a minister, you cannot travel out without permission from the Chief of staff. I expected mothers to feel my pain. I expected fathers to feel my pain. And that is what happened."

In distress, Adwoa Safo explained that she had the choice to stay and take care of her sick son who was on the verge of death or take up her position as a member of parliament and as a minister.

"Any mother looking and watching me today should put herself in my shoes. hat choice would you have made? Of course if you are not a witch, you are going to choose that of your child."

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's Interview on JoyNews

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Adwoa Safo's interview on JoyNews:

pretty.anette said:

"Plz don't stop talking 😭 na my ears are itchy me."

priscilladelali said:

"So during the period you were in USA who was that lady who allegedly impersonated you."

will.ie3235 said:

"An aggrieved NDC member will never go to this extent of divulging internal party wranglings into the public domain like this. 🙄"

sir_yaw_ said:

"Just tell Ghanaians you weren't the lady with the mask on in parliament that day pls"

cagbonyitor said:

"No be small name clearing Adjoa dey do.... Visiting every station . You go explain taya😂"

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd said:

"The issue is, sometimes it’s too late to tell the real stories. You should have released a statement of all that’s going on. The people have still voted you in"

waynemcmckay said:

"In this world erh! wo ka nokwr3 aaaaa !!! u get more hate ⚠️ !! we all got stories. until we rubbish ur stories, u will never understand the wickedness of human!!!!"

Adwoa Safo's full interview on JoyNews

Adwoa Safo faces NPP Disciplinary Committee

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) referred its member Sarah Adwoa Safo to its National Disciplinary Committee over recent remarks deemed critical of the party.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister has been on a media tour, openly discussing the NPP’s poor performance in the 2024 elections and questioning its leadership decisions.

In response, the party released a statement accusing her of defying the party's directives and undermining efforts to rebuild.

