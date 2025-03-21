Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband? Here is the actress’s full dating history

Cristin Milioti has captivated audiences with her diverse acting career, prompting many to inquire about her personal life. While questions about Cristin Milioti's husband have been raised, the actress is currently unmarried. She has navigated the complexities of relationships while keeping a degree of privacy.

Cristin Milioti poses backstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards (L). Cristin is at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cristin Milioti is not married and keeps her personal life private.

She was in a long-term relationship with Jesse Campbell Richards from 2008 to 2013.

from 2008 to 2013. Despite rumours, there is no confirmed evidence that she dated Josh Radnor.

that she dated Josh Radnor. The actress does not use social media for dating and prefers meeting through mutual connections.

Cristin Milioti’s profile summary

Full name Cristin Milioti Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1985 Age 39 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cherry Hill, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Clark Vincent Milioti Mother Catherine Milioti Education New York University, Cherry Hill East High School Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Instagram @cristinmilioti

Who is Cristin Milioti’s husband?

The American actress is not married as of this writing. She has, however, been romantically involved with Jesse Campbell Richards, Lorna Luft's son and Judy Garland's grandson. Here are some further details regarding her dating history and partners.

Jesse Campbell Richards (2008–2013)

Cristin and Jesse were in a romantic relationship, with Cristin confirming that they were dating in a 2013 interview with The New York Times. When asked about engagement rumours, she replied:

No, I swear to you I’m telling the truth! My boyfriend’s going to get such a kick out of that. But we’re very happy.

Cristin Milioti's ex-partner, Jesse, is a well-known actor and furniture maker from the United States. In a 2014 interview to market her sitcom A to Z, The Hollywood Reporter asked Cristin about the ideal date attire for a night with Jesse. She responded:

Well, I’d probably wear denim-on-denim. (Laughs.) No, I would be wearing something in this vein (looks at dress) but probably in flats instead of heels. It would either involve the beach — and you know what, I’ve never been to Paris, so I would love to walk hand-in-hand in Paris but also with a glass of champagne on the streets. I would love that.

The actress avoids social media and would never meet a potential partner on any platform. She further revealed in the aftermentioned interview;

No, I’ve been in a relationship for five years, and we were introduced through a mutual friend

Cristin and Jesse began dating in 2008 and dissolved their relationship in 2013. The reasons behind their breakup were not disclosed to the public.

Joshua Thomas Radnor (2013–2014)

Cristin Milioti was once rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Joshua Thomas Radnor, an American musician, actor, filmmaker, and author. They played love interests on How I Met Your Mother, where Milioti portrayed Tracy McConnell, the mother, and Radnor played Ted Mosby. However, there is no generally available, solid evidence that they have dated.

FAQs

Is Cristin Milioti married? No. The American actress is not married and is reportedly single. Who dated Cristin Milioti? She was in a romantic relationship with Jesse Campbell Richards, an American actor and furniture maker. Is Cristin Milioti white? Yes. Cristin Milioti, who is of Italian, Irish, Slovak, and Belgian, ancestry, is considered white. Was Cristin Milioti The Mother in How I Met Your Mother? In the final season of How I Met Your Mother, Cristin Milioti portrayed Tracy McConnell, also known as "The Mother". How old is Cristin Milioti? She is 39 years old as of March 2025. Cristin was born on 16 August 1985. Does Cristin Milioti have social media? Yes. Cristin has an official Instagram account where she shares photographs and videos from her daily life. What is Cristin Milioti's height? The American actress is 5 feet 2 inches or 158 centimetres tall.

Cristin Milioti is known for keeping her personal life private, so details about her husband remain unclear. While her past relationship with Jesse Campbell Richards is well-documented, little is known about her current romantic life.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Loren Allred's husband. Loren Allred is a musician from the United States. She debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 with the RIAA-certified double platinum-selling single Never Enough from The Greatest Showman musical.

Loren rose to prominence after appearing on Season 3 of The Voice in 2012 and joining Adam Levine's squad. Although she did not win, her powerful voice drew the attention of many. Read the article for specifics on her marital status.

Source: YEN.com.gh