A white man from Germany amazed several social media users when he spoke impeccable Twi with his Ghanaian wife

Many attributed his ability to speak a Ghanaian language to his wife who comes from the Ashanti region where they speak Twi

Several social media users commended the white man for learning and his wife for teaching him despite his background

A white man who is married to a Ghanaian woman exhibited his knowledge of a Ghanaian dialect when he spoke the language fluently.

Even though the white man spoke Twi with an accent one could tell that he understood the language and could express himself.

Kofi, a white man speaks impeccable Twi with an accent. Photo credit: @yaa_the_traveler

In a TikTok video, the white man who has been named Kofi showed off his wife, Yaa. He described his wife’s pregnancy and how she was walking.

“Family members, look at my wife. She is heavily pregnant. See how she is walking. She is so pregnant. Family members see this beautiful pregnancy.”

Yaa responded in Twi and said:

“You impregnated me. You don’t sleep at night. My legs and my waist hurt.”

Kofi then sympathised with his wife, still speaking Twi.

“Oh, sorry,” he said to his wife.

The white man and his wife live in Germany. They met in Koforidua, in Ghana’s Eastern region where Kofi volunteered in a hospital where Yaa was also coincidentally doing her clinicals as a student nurse.

It seems Yaa taught Kofi her language and he has not disappointed her.

Kofi speaks eloquent Twi because his Ghanaian wife taught him. Photo credit: @yaa_the_traveller

After dating both in person and long-distance, Kofi and Yaa got married and moved back to Germany where they started life as a couple.

The two welcomed a boy in December 2024. During Yaa’s pregnancy, they took a social media break and are now sharing their journey to becoming a family of three.

Netizens applaud obroni for speaking Twi

Several social media users congratulated the couple and celebrated Yaa for teaching her husband Twi.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @yaa_the_traveler on TikTok. Read them below:

@Daatey Bad Boy said:

“Long time see your videos may you deliver in good health in Allah and in the blessings of this Ramadan.”

@AkWaSi_PhReSh wrote:

“3nti kofi dea3 way3 menua baa no ni 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@medehyeɛ said:

“Abayifoɔ wɔ Germany Anaa? Don't show them the pregnancy ooo.”

@kenny_stephen wrote:

“Bra Kofi was not eating the local food for nothing.”

@Rina wise❤️ said:

“Chai we miss you ankasa kasa 😂😂😂.”

B. FOSTER wrote:

“That's why I see u couple on TikTok Long... May Lord Almighty welcome ur unborn baby safely.... please if he's a boy name him Foster wae that's my name 🤣🤣🤣🥰.”

@mansah818 said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂as if she has been sleeping u don't sleep too 😂😂, by the way, congratulations dear.”

@amonoowaa hipsy tundra 💍💍wrote:

“Congrats to you both. Yaa you have done well by teaching him the Twi.”

Obroni based in Ghana speaks impeccable Twi

YEN.com.gh reported that a white man identified as Tauriq was videoed speaking fluent Twi.

The video showed Tauriq at the Melcom branch at Spintex speaking to a Ghanaian lady in Twi.

People on social media applaudedd Tauriq for his ability to express himself in the local Ghanaian language.

