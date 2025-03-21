Jordan Ayew has detailed Andre Ayew's initial response to his appointment as Black Stars captain

The 33-year-old takes up the role as the substantive skipper of the senior men's national team

He will lead the Black Stars for the first time since his appointment when Ghana takes on Chad on Friday

Jordan Ayew has spoken about his new leadership role with the Black Stars, revealing how his elder brother, Andre Ayew, and Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, reacted to his appointment.

The Leicester City forward takes over from Thomas Partey, as head coach Otto Addo restructures the team ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Why Jordan Ayew was named Black Stars captain

For years, the national team’s leadership revolved around Andre Ayew as captain and Partey as his deputy. However, recent developments prompted a change in hierarchy.

Andre’s exclusion from recent call-ups created a void that demanded a long-term solution.

At the same time, Partey’s persistent injury concerns kept him out of crucial games, leading to a controversial decision last year when Mohammed Kudus was handed the captain’s armband in the final leg of Ghana’s unsuccessful AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

The move sparked debate, as many believed Jordan, given his experience, should have been the preferred choice.

Now, with lessons learned, Addo has officially entrusted Jordan with the leadership mantle, per the BBC.

The Leicester City forward’s longevity with the Black Stars, coupled with his wealth of international experience, made him the logical choice to wear the armband.

Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan’s reaction to Jordan’s captaincy

As he prepares to lead the team in a must-win clash against Chad, Jordan reflected on the moment he received the news and how his older brother responded.

"Andre Ayew congratulated me on being named the Black Stars captain and gave me advice. Asamoah Gyan also advised me," he told Joy Sports, as quoted by Sporty FM.

Despite acknowledging the immense expectations that come with captaining a football-passionate nation like Ghana, the 33-year-old is ready for the challenge.

"When you play for Ghana, there's huge pressure. But we're professional footballers, and we need to rise to the challenge."

A crucial test awaits Jordan Ayew

His first assignment as substantive captain will be leading the Black Stars against Les Sao of Chad on Friday, March 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With Madagascar securing an emphatic win over the Central African Republic and Mali dominating Comoros, Ghana finds itself in a tight race for the top spot in Group I.

A victory is imperative, not just to stay in contention but to reaffirm Ghana’s status as a powerhouse in African football.

For Jordan, this moment is more than just about wearing the armband—it is about leading by example, delivering on the pitch, and steering the team toward qualification.

Partey unfazed about losing captaincy to Jordan Ayew

In a previous report on the Black Stars captaincy, YEN.com.gh stated that Thomas Partey remains unfazed by Jordan Ayew’s appointment as captain, according to GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

The Arsenal star was left out of Otto Addo’s leadership hierarchy, with speculation suggesting he rejected the vice-captaincy role, fueling rumours of unease.

