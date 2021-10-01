President Akufo-Addo attends graduation of Police Cadet Officers; photos pop up

On Friday, October 1, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reviewed officers at the graduation ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers Course of the Police Service.

The graduation saw 129 cadet officers pass out to become senior officers in the service.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Akufo-Addo reiterated the government’s support for the recent actions taken by the acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

I indicated Government’s determination to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates.

Akufo-Addo at the Police Cadet Officers graduation Photo credit: Akufo-Addo

He added that government, in recognition of the difficulties and dangers confronting police personnel in the discharge of their duties, remains committed to resourcing the Service, by the provision of adequate personnel and logistics to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

Below are photos from the ceremony;

1. A group photo of the 129 officers who passed out at the 50th Cadet Officers Course graduation.

2. President Akufo-Addo led to inspect the guard of honour parade.

3. Gallant officers of the Ghana Police Service .

4. President Akufo-Addo interacting with the IGP, Akuffo Dampare.

4. Officers beautifully assembled on the square.

5. COP Nathan Kofi Boakye seated at the ceremony.

6. The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, was also present at the ceremony.

7. The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare observing things at the event.

8. Akufo-Addo presenting an award to one of the cadets at the ceremony.

9. President Akufo-Addo addressing the gathering.

Dampare will soon be confirmed as substantive IGP soon

President Akufo-Addo has announced that he would soon confirm the acting Inspector General of Police(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare as substantive IGP.

In a report filed by 3news.com, the president said he has so far vindicated his decision to appoint him as the acting IGP after James Oppong Boanuh.

"He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

If confirmed, Dampare will be the youngest to lead the police administration.

Source: Yen Ghana