Akufo-Addo says he would soon confirm the Dampare as the substantive IGP

He said his decision to appoint Dampare as acting IGP has been vindicated

If confirmed, Dampare will be the youngest to lead the police administration

Accra- President Akufo-Addo has announced that he would soon confirm the acting Inspector General of Police(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare fully.

In a report filed by 3news.com, the president said he has so far vindicated his decision to appoint him as the acting IGP after James Oppong Boanuh.

Akufo-Addo seems pleased with the performance of Dampare in his acting position.

“He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo and George Akuffo Dampare

Source: Facebook

Dampare appointed when as IGP

On August 1, Dr. Greorge Akuffo Dampare begun to serve as the acting after he was appointed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

51-year-old Dr. Akuffo Dampare became Ghana’s 30th IGP and the youngest acting IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP) and the senior-most police officer (in terms of ranking) after the just retired IGP, having served in the service for 31 years.

He joined the service as a Constable in December 1990, aged 20, and rose through the ranks aided by his completion of various courses and programs of study.

The short-term Dampare-led police administration has received a lot of admiration from Ghanaians following the swift and timely manner they respond to crime cases and the release of information across all the social media platforms.

Under Dampare, some key reshuffling has taken place some units of the service established to enhance community policing

Dampare launched horse patrol

Dampare launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

The launch which took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, is part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

The new unit it is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

