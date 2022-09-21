Global site navigation

Young Man Opens Up About Landing 6 Figures Lead UX Designer Job After Migrating To UK
People

Young Man Opens Up About Landing 6 Figures Lead UX Designer Job After Migrating To UK

by  Linda Anderson
  • A UK-based young man has recently taken to social media to share some of the good things that have come his way months after migrating abroad
  • In a Twitter post, @icparklins revealed that he moved to the UK nine months ago for studies but six months into it, he got a job as Lead UX Designer
  • He added that his new role comes with a six-figure salary, a five-figure signing bonus and a work visa sponsorship

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A driven young man has recently got many celebrating with him on social media after opening up about some of his achievements.

UK-based young man shares how he landed a 6-figure job after migrating
Young man wit his headset in a car, Ghana cedis, man posing for the camera in the sun Photo credit: @icparklinsTwitter, Richard Darko/Getty Images, @icparklins
Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @icparklins had him revealing that about nine months ago, he travelled to the UK to pursue a degree, but he landed a job as Lead UX Designer, which came with a six-figure salary and an additional five figures signing bonus.

Read also

Twitter to depose Elon Musk ahead of buyout deal trial

@icparklins also announced that his new company worked out a work visa sponsorship for him, which recently got approved.

His actual post read;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

9 months after relocating to the UK on a study visa, It’s been 3 months now since I landed my first 6 figures PPA (£) role as Lead UX Designer, which came with a UK Work Visa Sponsorship plus a 5 figures (£) sign-on bonus. My UK Skilled Worker visa was approved yesterday!

The young man's post has sparked a lot of reactions on social media. At the time of this publication, over 2,100 retweets, 163 quote tweets and 16,000 likes have been racked up.

Kuwait-Based Ghanaian Man Opens Up About The Improvements In His Life After Moving Abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man working as a truck driver in Kuwait was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his journey to working in Kuwait.

Read also

McDonald's re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, but for delivery only

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Ebenezer recounting that he was initially working as a taxi driver in Ghana and then got the chance to work as a truck driver for a company in Ghana.

He revealed that a friend of his informed him about an opportunity to work in Kuwait and encouraged him to try out the recruitment process.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel