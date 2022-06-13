Ghanaian social media influencer Dr' King Uchiha Winter is a graduate of engineering from KNUST

With consistency and constant activity on Twitter, the young man was able to build a solid brand for himself despite studying a completely unrelated program

'Dr'. Winter has, through his influence, collaborated with a number of well-known firms, including Pepsodent Ghana, Absa Bank, Pepsodent, IxBet and others

Dr. King Uchiha Winter (born Richard Osei Agyemang) is a Ghanaian social media influencer who was born on February 24, 1997.

In a conversation with YEN.com.gh the brilliant young man disclosed how he has built a name for himself on social media, notably Twitter, despite studying engineering in the university.

The background of Dr King Uchiha Winter

Dr. Winter as he is popularly called received his primary education at St. Lawrence High School, after which he transferred to Opoku Ware School to complete a General Science curriculum.

Dr King Uchiha Winter the KNUST engineering graduate now a social media influencer Photo credit: I_Am_Winter/Twitter

He subsequently went on to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to study Geomatic Engineering for his bachelor's degree, and he is currently pursuing his master's degree in finance at KNUST.

His contributions and presence on social media, particularly Twitter, have aided several brands in reaching their full potential by allowing them to reach a varied consumer.

The impact of Dr King Uchiha Winter on social media

Furthermore, he has also influenced various programs, such as raising funds for the sick and less fortunate members of society who share their problems.

Dr Winter has been featured in various traditional media outlets to discuss and educate the youth on the value of social media as a dynamic and successful social media influencer/promoter.

Dr. Winter has collaborated with a number of well-known firms, including Pepsodent Ghana, Absa Bank, Pepsodent, IxBet, 22bet, Msport, MasterCard, and others.

His tremendous social media presence has made him one of the top influencers in the country, and given the businesses he's worked with, I can confidently say he's one of the best in the game.

Winter has been able to reach out to a large number of people through social media. When asked his source of inspiration, he said he wants:

“To always put a smile on people's face the little way I can when they come online because we're all fighting our battles offline and inspire others to be wise.

