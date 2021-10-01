Ashesi University has recently revealed the percentage of their 2019 graduating class that received job offers and graduate school admissions

A recent publication by Ashesi University has reported that 97% of its 2019 graduating class received job offers and graduate school placement within six months after national service.

The report shared that 90% of the class accepted the offers and began their careers within six months, and the remaining 10% sought other opportunities.

The graduate survey by the school focuses on six months after national service to indicate accurate career placement, Ashesi reported.

Ashesi University States the percentage to 2019 graduates who got Employed After Service to be 97 Percent Photo credit: Ashesi University

According to the publication, the banking and finance industry recruited 23.2%, with the information technology industry taking up 21.2%.

The transport and logistics sector recruited 11.1% of the graduates.

Companies that have recruited these graduates include; CFAO Motors, Asaak Financial Services, MTN, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Rwanda Girls Initiative, Vodafone, TurnTabl, Kasapreko, Microsoft, KPMG, Bewsys Limited and Cellulnt Kenya.

The graduate schools that some students are attending are the University of Edinburgh, Schulich School of Business and Carnegie Mellon University, Ashesi revealed.

The reported average salary of the 2019 year group was Ghc2000 to Ghc3000.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ivana Barley has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ashesi University, graduating with distinction.

She joins the ranks of women pursuing careers in fields that were once considered to be male-dominated areas.

Ivana Barley has made herself and her family proud as her sister, Ivy Barley shared pictures of her with the caption:

'I'm so proud of my sister, Ivana Barley, who just graduated with honours from Ashesi University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. ''She has three job offers and three completed internships.

With her hopes of continuing in education, research and innovation in engineering, Ivana will be a Faculty Intern at the Engineering Department at Ashesi University for her 1-year national service.''

Source: Yen