Ama Endorsed, an influencer and interior designer known as The Lady Carpenter, has passed away

The news of her passing, which surfaced on Thursday, April 17, 2025, threw social media into a state of mourning

YEN.com.gh gathered some photos and facts including her real name, age, and businesses, among others

Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur Ama Endorsed passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025, throwing social media into a state of mourning.

Reports indicated that Ama Endorsed, who had been ill for some time, passed away unexpectedly as she was on her way to recovery.

Ghanaian influencer and female carpenter Ama Endorsed reportedly passes away on April 17, 2025. Photo source: @ama_endorsed

Source: Instagram

The news of her passing has triggered massive reactions from Keche, Charly D, Akuapem Poloo, and other Ghanaian stars who knew her.

For those who did not know her, it has been a plethora of questions. YEN.com.gh has dug around to answer some of the dug questions about the famous female carpenter.

1. Real Name of Ama Endorsed:

A popular figure on Instagram and other social media platforms, the deceased has established her brand as Ama Endorsed, while others call her The Lady Carpenter.

However, her official name is Comfort Esime Adzigbli.

2. Hometown:

Ama Endorsed is an Ewe woman. A check on her Facebook page indicates that she comes from Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

She lived and spent most of her time in Accra.

3. Age:

Ama Endorsed was an Aquarius. Born on February 17, 1996, she celebrated her 29th birthday with a grand party.

As part of her birthday celebration, she bought herself a new Range Rover Velar and splashed photos of the car on Instagram.

Swipe below to see Ama Endorsed's birthday Range Rover:

4. Education:

It is not how far on the education ladder Ama Endorsed has reached. Her profile indicates that she completed her secondary school education at Aburi Presbyterian Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region.

5. Businesses:

Ama Endorsed is an interior designer who owns an interior design firm known as Namas Decor. Established in 2016, Namas Decor deals in all things furniture.

Below is a bed made by Namas Decor:

She also set up Namas Autos, which specialises in car interior reupholstery, customised seat covers, bodywork, and also sells vehicles.

6. Career:

Ama Endorsed became famous for her work as an interior decorator. She preferred to describe herself as a carpenter, earning her the nickname The Lady Carpenter.

She had dreams of becoming a lawyer, but could not fulfil them. She also tried her hand at television hosting, but did not have her breakthrough until she went into interior design.

In a 2020 interview, Ama Endorsed indicated she learnt her skills in carpentry from her father.

“I didn’t train to be a carpenter. My Dad was one and because I was Daddy’s girl I learned it from him. I was always with him whilst he was working. As I grew up, I started making penny boxes and fixing broken tables, chairs and petty damages at home with him."

After venturing into interior design, Ama Endorsed started seeing progress. As part of her birthday celebration two months ago, she opened a new workshop for Namas Decor, an indication of how well her business was doing.

Below is a video of Ama Endorsed working as a carpenter:

7. Family and relationship:

Ama Endorsed was not married and was not known to have had children, but she often spoke of her family.

According to her, she was the eldest child of her parents and it was one of the reasons she had to venture in carpentry to make money to help take of her siblings after her secondary school education.

She left behind her mother and her siblings.

8. Cause of Ama Endorsed's death?

At the time of this report, no official reason had been released by the family. But some bloggers who claimed to have spoken to family indicated that Ama Endorsed had fallen ill after her birthday celebration and was on her way to recovery.

A Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, claimed that the deceased passed away on Wednesday night, April 16, 2025, shortly after complaining of not feeling well.

Ama Endorsed 'slays' in white and yellow in a photo from 2020. Photo source: @ama_endorsed

Source: UGC

