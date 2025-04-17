Ghanaian TikToker, Evans Amakwaah, popularly known as Adwenpahene, recently passed away and has been laid to rest

Following his demise, a spiritualist has come forward to accuse him of owing him and refusing to settle his debt

Netizens who saw the video were enraged and criticised the spiritualist in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian spiritualist has come forward to accuse Evans Amakwah, a Ghanaian TikToker based in Germany, of owing him and refusing to settle the debt.

In a video, the spiritualist, identified as Abeyifo hene, claimed Adwenpahene came to him to seek spiritual help from him some time ago when he was still alive, but failed to show gratitude to him.

Spiritualist claims Adwenpahene owes him. Image source: Adwenpahene

Source: TikTok

He claimed he helped Adwenpahene attain wealth in Germany, but he and his wife refused to fulfil a promise they made to him.

In a social media video, the spiritualist expressed his displeasure over what he described as unfair treatment meted out to him by Adwenpahene and his wife, Becky. Additionally, he claimed Adwenpahene disrespected Ashantis, and this angered the gods.

Abeyifo Hene is now seeking compensation from his wife and has vowed to deal with the surviving family of Adwenpahene.

In a video which has surfaced on social media, Abeyifo Hene broke two eggs he claimed represented Becky and her children and indicated that he had summoned them to the gods for justice.

Watch the video of the spiritualist below:

Adwenpahene passes away, leaves behind five kids

On April 4, 2025, news about the passing of Adwenpahene flooded the internet, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones. Initially, many found it difficult to believe it until his relatives confirmed it.

Some netizens criticised Adwenpahene and his wife after his demise, accusing him of being disrespectful on TikTok.

Many were still angry with him over some remarks he made about his father-in-law, as well as derogatory remarks about Former President Nana Akufo-Addo. However, after seeing recent videos of his widow and kids, many have forgiven him.

Netizens pray for Becky and her kids

Netizens who saw the video of the spiritualists making the claims were outraged. Many called him out in the comments section of the post. Others also prayed fervently for Becky and her children, rebuking any weapon that would be fashioned from the spiritual realm.

