Kumasi - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected the ongoing work on the construction of the €124.9 million Kumasi International Airport.

A report filed by Presidency.gov.gh noted that according to the contractor, the work is currently 77% complete, and the remaining 23% will be done before it is completed in June 2022.

Akufo-Addo and his team visited the site on Friday, October 1, 2021, during the first day of his 4-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

During the inspection, the contractor said the terminal building was 88% complete, the road network 93% complete, Apron 89% complete, with the air traffic control and rescue and firefighting services 53% complete.

Akufo-Addo however, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work done so far and charged those spearheading the project to ensure the project is completed within the estimated time.

Kumasi International Airport

In June 2018, Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of work on Phase Two of the Kumasi Airport Project.

At the sod-curing ceremony, he indicated that the expansion of the airport was a critical part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in the country.

The scope of work includes the extension of existing runway pavement from 1,981 metres to 2,320 meters, the construction of a new taxi link and apron, two new apron parking stands, and aeronautical ground lighting systems.

