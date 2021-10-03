Kamaldeen Sulemana is relishing the opportunity of playing against Messi and Neymar

The Ghana forward and his Stade Rennais teammates face PSG in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday

The teenager has been in blistering form for the Red and Blacks since joining in the summer

Ghanaian teen sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has disclosed that he picked France over the Netherlands in other to have the chance of playing against his idols Neymar and Messi.

The 19-year-old and his Stade Rennais teammates line up against the Ligue 1 giants and their galaxy of stars on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Ahead of the big game, the winger told Ouest France why he rejected a move to Ajax to join Stade Rennais.

"I knew I was going to have more playing time in Rennes. I felt that I was a priority here and also, I knew that I was going to be able to play against big teams like PSG. I came for this kind of game," said the Ghanaian.

"Messi, Neymar, I watched them play when I was little, so being able to be on the same pitch as them is exciting and makes you want to give your all to show what I'm capable of. It's a game I dreamed of playing," he added.

Sulemana has been in blistering form for the Red and Blacks, netting the winner in midweek as Rennais defeated Vitesse Arnhem in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He has also netted three Ligue one goals, including a double against Clermont Foot.

The Right to Dream Academy product arrived in France in the summer transfer window from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

He was also on the radar of English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, scored his first ever goal in an European competition after coming off the bench to net the winner for Stade Rennais against Vitesse.

The 19-year-old, who was introduced in the second half, scored with twenty minutes left as the French club defeated Vitesse 2-1 in Holland.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, the in-form attacker is seen celebrating the winner for Stade Rennais at the Gelredome.

