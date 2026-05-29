A young widow identified as 27-year-old Kelli Peters has sparked a massive wave of global empathy and emotional solidarity across social media networks

The young lady shared beautiful, raw footage of her wedding ceremony, which took place exactly ten days before her husband tragically passed away

Her late partner had been battling Ewing sarcoma, an incredibly aggressive and rare form of primary bone cancer that ultimately claimed his life less than two weeks after they said "I do"

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Twenty-seven-year-old Kelli Peters has moved millions globally after sharing a heart-melting video of her wedding, which took place exactly ten days before her husband lost his life to Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

27-Year-Old woman, Kelli Peters, shares touching wedding footage, ten days before her husband’s death. Image credit: iStock, CNN

Source: UGC

The raw, viral footage, reported by CNN’s @samantha.lindell, captures the couple exchanging heartfelt vows despite the physical toll of his terminal illness.

Rather than stepping back, Kelli chose to ensure his final days were wrapped in pure devotion.

The Instagram video below captures the deeply moving moment the young couple exchanged their vows right beside his hospital bed.

Reactions to 10-day marriage before death

The raw intensity of Kelli's final gift to her husband has triggered an unprecedented outpouring of admiration, deep comfort, and protective spiritual blessings from prominent personalities and everyday viewers worldwide:

@ireneqigoddess wrote with deep reverence:

"You brought him absolute peace in his final days. You brought him the rarest form of unconditional love. I wish for you every beautiful thing life can bring you in the heavy years ahead."

@classyfemale noted the purity of her vows:

"Through sickness and through health, your love for him was entirely unconditional!! 🩷 You defined what marriage truly means."

@pritti_gupta33 shared an eternal perspective:

"You guys will surely meet again in the next life! Because true love never fails! Sending endless love and blessings for you until you meet him again in the cosmos! 🌌❤️🙏🏼"

@floridaoranginaal commented softly:

"Life can be so incredibly unfair sometimes. I hope they both find absolute peace after this storm. 🥺"

Hollywood star Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) left a quiet tribute:

"🕊️💔🙏."

Last post of Alexx Ekubo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the final Instagram post of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo before his passing had caused sadness online.

In the video, the Nollywood actor shared his lovely encounter with a masquerade, with fans sharing condolences in the comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh