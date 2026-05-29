The Parliament of Ghana has officially passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025 (popularly known as the anti-gay bill)

Following intense statutory revisions, the newly passed legislation features sweeping new amendments that completely exempt journalists, media organisations, and medical professionals from criminal sanctions

With the parliamentary process fully completed, the controversial bill is now only left with the final transmission to the President for official executive assent

The Parliament of Ghana has officially passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly known as the anti-gay bill.

The Parliament of Ghana has passed the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, also known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025. Image credit: samgeorgegh/X

Source: UGC

The legislation, which seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities, scaled its final legislative hurdle with new amendments that introduce specific legal exemptions to protect certain professionals.

With the parliamentary process fully completed, the bill is now only left with transmission to the President for official executive assent.

Under the newly inserted clauses, journalists and media organisations are entirely exempt from criminal sanctions when reporting on LGBTQ-related issues or current affairs in the course of their professional duties.

Additionally, the law protects medical professionals, ensuring that doctors, surgeons, psychologists, and therapists providing clinical, surgical, or counselling services to LGBTQ individuals will not be penalised.

The inclusion of these exemptions triggered fierce resistance from the Minority Caucus on the floor of the House.

The Minority strongly opposed the amendments, arguing that they suggest the original version of the bill previously submitted to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent was fundamentally flawed and not fit for purpose.

Despite the Minority’s intense objections and procedural protests, the House successfully passed the bill into law. Public attention now shifts entirely to the executive arm of government to see how the Presidency will handle the final transmission and assent.

The X video below shows the moment Members of Parliament passed the revised Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh