A celebrated actress has announced a tribute platform for fans and colleagues to honour late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo

Funeral plans have been announced, including a Service of Songs and wake-keep scheduled for June 2026

The actor is expected to be laid to rest in his hometown in Abia State as fans continue to mourn his passing

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Fans of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo have been reacting online after actress Ini Edo announced a special tribute initiative in his honour.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Ini Edo revealed that a tribute link had been created to allow fans, friends, and colleagues of the actor to share personal messages and memories dedicated to him.

Fans and colleagues have been invited to share tributes in honour of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo. Photo credit: Ini Edo/Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the initiative was designed to comfort Alex Ekubo’s family and remind them of the love and support the actor received from fans during his lifetime.

In her message, Ini Edo encouraged supporters of the late actor to participate by leaving tributes through the provided link.

“We are grateful for all your love and prayers. This means so much to his family to know you genuinely loved him,” she wrote.

The announcement quickly drew emotional reactions across social media, with many fans praising the gesture and sharing memories of the actor’s performances in Nollywood films.

Others described the initiative as a touching way to preserve the actor’s legacy and celebrate the impact he made in the entertainment industry.

Alex Ekubo’s death was confirmed on Monday, May 11, 2026. Reports indicated that the actor died after battling cancer. He was 40 years old.

Funeral arrangements released by his family show that a Service of Songs will be held on June 10, while his burial is scheduled for June 18 in Abia State.

As preparations continue, tributes from fans and colleagues have continued to pour in across social media platforms.

Fans share thoughts on Edo's initiative

YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Ogbenyaluu commented:

"We love you, Chief! Rest easy."

emmanuellaella7 posted:

"Alexx, if you’re seeing this, I just want to let you know that it’s too early to be LATE. "

Read the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh