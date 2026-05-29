Five people have died following a tragic highway accident involving a passenger bus.

Several others sustained injuries after the vehicle reportedly burst into flames after the crash.

Authorities blamed speeding and overloading for the fatal incident.

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At least five people have lost their lives while several others sustained injuries following a fatal road accident involving a passenger bus in Ogun State, Nigeria.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the crash occurred on Thursday morning and involved a single white Mazda E2000 bus carrying about 20 passengers.

Five people lost their lives after a commercial bus crashed and burst into flames on a major highway. Photo credit: AegaeReporters/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Authorities said the vehicle burst into flames shortly after the accident, causing panic at the scene.

The FRSC disclosed that the passengers included adult men, women, and children. Among the five persons confirmed dead were one adult male, two adult females, one male child, and one female child.

Ten other passengers reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries, while five escaped without harm.

In a statement issued by the Ogun State Command of the FRSC through its spokesperson, Afolabi Odunsi-Oyewole, officials blamed the accident on speeding and overloading.

Emergency responders rushed injured victims to nearby hospitals for treatment, while bodies of the deceased were deposited at a local morgue.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Oludare Ogunjobi, sympathised with the families of the victims and urged motorists to obey traffic regulations to avoid similar tragedies.

The incident has since sparked concern online, with many Nigerians once again raising questions about road safety, reckless driving, and overcrowded commercial transport vehicles on major highways.

Source: YEN.com.gh