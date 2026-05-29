A single Ghanaian woman went to a media house so they could help her find a loving husband

The woman described herself as a good woman who needed a man who would love and cherish her

Many Ghanaians who came across the woman's video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Mary Boateng, a 40-year-old Ghanaian woman, went to a radio station to search for a man who would love and settle down with her.

The woman went to Kumasi-based Lawson Radio/TV so they could help her find a husband.

Mary Boateng, a 40-year-old, goes to a media house to beg for a husband. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Mary Boateng shared the kind of man she hopes to marry.

"Any man who is of age and is ready to settle down with a good woman is welcome. I am a good woman, so such a man is qualified to come forward."

The anchor of the radio show asked Mary Boateng to stand and turn around so that male viewers could see her and determine if they were interested in her.

The woman in search of a man stood and turned around. She was wearing a black and white dress sewn like a boubou.

She was made to turn around about three times so the camera could capture her well for any potential husband who was watching.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's plea for a husband

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@thewinneriswho said:

"Chale women don't age well. I'm 40, I look 27, I always purposely ask new people to guess my age, I only date below 25😂."

@OhenebaDarko_ wrote:

"Aunty Mary, this generation, they will knack you like a lion ooo, hwɛ, sit there. You will cry in the room like a 13-year-old kid. Please don't bring yourself. Do you know “Twikyekyere”? Hm."

@Omarsterling200 said:

"Continue to flex on us in ya 20’s wae😂😂."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Why the 40 years Ibi football age or what?"

@Princessrolandr said:

"I’m sorry, but that’s a hard-looking 40-year-old. Add another 20 years, and I thought she was a grandma. Maybe they should start with a makeover and take it from there."

@auggie002 wrote:

"I go marry am."

Source: YEN.com.gh