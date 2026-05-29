A horrifying road traffic accident has claimed the lives of a heavily pregnant woman and her unborn baby in the Asuogyaman District

The fatal incident occurred directly near the Atimpoku Police Station as the victim was walking home from a routine antenatal care session

A report stated that a massive tipper truck lost control and veered off its path while abruptly trying to clear the lane for a fast-approaching bullion van

A heartbreaking scene unfolded at Atimpoku near the Atimpoku Police Station, leaving residents in absolute tears after a fatal road accident claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

A pregnant mother and her unborn child perish in a fatal road accident involving a tipper truck and a bullion van. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to a report shared on May 29, 2026, by askghmedia on X, the disaster occurred when a heavy-duty tipper truck driver reportedly lost control while trying to abruptly clear the lane and make way for a speeding bullion van.

The heavy truck veered off the asphalt and struck the pregnant woman, who was simply walking home from her routine antenatal care checkup. Both mother and child died instantly from the massive impact.

Netizens demand an end to convoy recklessness

As graphic images and heartbreaking details of the Atimpoku tragedy filtered onto social media, digital timelines erupted with intense grief, frustration, and direct calls for systemic transit reforms:

@NKBempire voiced a viral frustration shared by millions:

"Every land cruiser and bullion van is permanently in a hurry in this country… Yet, there is absolutely nothing moving fast or efficiently in this same economy. It's as if they are always rushing to do something incredibly important, at the expense of innocent lives."

@CashMoney2449 wept for the family:

"Aww, may their beautiful souls rest in perfect peace. This is just too incredibly sad to process. May the affected family find supernatural strength to stand strong through this nightmare 😭😭😭."

@rubben_jr pointed out a terrifying trend:

"These specific cases of truck and [Expletive] accidents are becoming entirely too much on our highways. Something drastic has to change immediately."

@RolandCharia reacted with deep resignation:

"Hmmmmm, our people and our systems have failed us completely once again."

@PoundsterlingDr could only express sheer shock:

"Oh! Just like that? A whole generation wiped out in a second? Mcthewew!"

The X post below contains a video of a devastating road accident that caused the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Source: YEN.com.gh