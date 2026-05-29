Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has predicted the winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final

The final between the two major clubs will take place on May 30, 2026, at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary

Social media reactions have reflected mixed opinions on Prophet Uche's prophecy about the match outcome

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Renowned Ghanaian man of God Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has courted attention following his latest prophecy about the outcome of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal.

Prophet Eric Uche Boahen shares prophecy about the winner of the 2026 UCL final between PSG and Arsenal. Photo source: DeFodi Images/Getty Images, David Price/Getty Images, @reignhousechapelint/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

French Ligue 1 champions PSG will be looking to ink their name in history and become only the second team after Spanish giants Real Madrid to win the premier European club competition for successive seasons.

The Parisians won their first-ever European trophy with a thumping 5-0 win over Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, in 2025.

However, standing in their way this season are Arsenal Football Club, who recently became the 2025/2026 English Premier League champions and ended a 22-year league title drought.

The Gunners have qualified for their second-ever UCL final and are the only unbeaten team in this year's competition.

Their last cameo in the final came in 2006, when they lost 1-2 to Barcelona at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

A victory in this year's final will see Arsenal claim their first-ever European trophy in their 139-year history.

Prophet Uche predicts 2026 UCL finals outcome

Speaking at a church service event on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Prophet Uche claimed to have seen the outcome of the final between PSG and Arsenal.

According to the preacher, who is a staunch Arsenal supporter, his favourite team would lose to PSG in the upcoming match on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Prophet Clement Testimony returns with another football prophecy after Arsenal's league success. Image credit: PSG, Arsenal, Prophet Clement prophecy

Source: Instagram

The renowned Ghanaian man of God claimed to have seen PSG lift the UCL trophy in a vision.

He said:

"I just saw a vision right now. It pains me very much because I am an Arsenal supporter. I am pained that we will get beaten in the final. PSG will beat us in the final. I saw them win the cup."

Prophet Uche claimed that even though many individuals were vigorously praying for Arsenal to win the game, he saw PSG emerge as eventual European champions for a second successive season.

His prophecy has sparked mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, including Arsenal supporters on social media.

The TikTok video of Prophet Uche prophesying the outcome of the 2026 UCL final is below:

Prophet Uche's UCL final prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joshua Eduful commented:

"Looking at statistics, when Arsenal play against PSG, they lose, so per my analysis, PSG will win."

Kinprekese said:

"He is just following what most people are saying."

RTT Land wrote:

"PSG that can draw with Lens? Arsenal can beat them. It is anybody's game. It is a final of the very best. Whoever gets the advantage will take it."

Prophet Clement Testimony predicts UCL final winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony predicted the winner of the 2026 UCL final.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher gave subtle hints about the jersey colours of the victorious team.

Source: YEN.com.gh