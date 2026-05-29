Island Frimpong melted many hearts when she posed for pictures as a brand ambassador for sports wear

In a video, Island Frimpong seemed to have fun while posing for the brand she was working for

Many people who watched the video applauded Island Frimpong for showing her modelling side

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Island Frimpong, the only child of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, displayed her model side as she posed elegantly in a captivating video.

In a video on Facebook, Island Frimpong introduced herself and explained why she was modelling in the sportswear.

Island Frimpong models in sportswear as she becomes brand ambassador for S Kids Collection. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

The little girl said:

"Hi guys, my name is Island Frimpong. I am the brand ambassador for SKids."

After posing for some pictures, Island Frimpong told customers to shop from the brand she's modelling for.

"Shop now! Clock it."

In the pictures, Island Frimpong wore a ponytail hairstyle. The little girl wore different sportswear and showed how good it looked on her.

In a caption to the video, Fella Makafui said the S Kids Collection is made for children.

"The wait is over! Introducing the very first S Kids Collection. Made for little stars who shine big."

Fella Makafui is introducing S Kids Collection after she introduced the clothing line of her fitness brand, Simply Snatched.

When she was introducing her brand, Fella Makafui took to her Instagram page and other social media pages to give her millions of fans and potential customers a view into what went into the photoshoot.

Fella took to her Instagram page and other social media pages to give her millions of fans and potential customers a view into what went into the photoshoot of the clothing line of her fitness brand, Simply Snatched.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Island's poses

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Fella Makafui on Facebook. Read them below:

Veronica Obemah said:

"Eeeeeiiiii wanti cousin yin... Island aka "hi guys" doing her things🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Baby girl looking good❤️❤️❤️."

Beck Volcan Wright wrote:

"Wow… Island ❤️❤️❤️. Mummy is raising a queen 👸. Congratulations, Ayigbey Toffee 🎊🥳👏…. You will be sold out soon 🙏."

Mamme Akosua Adubea said:

"A supportive daughter ❤️."

KrownedBy Ladyblaq wrote:

"Soooo cute, the details are amazing, can't wait to see more from the collection! 🎉."

Zandy Hair said:

"My daughter is your customer in July, she will be in Ghana, she loves all ur product queen island."

Wesam Atrib wrote:

"Yayy congratulations, so beautiful 😍 finally."

Lytup Lytup said:

"You have done well, my dear. We are coming to the shop, okay."

Source: YEN.com.gh