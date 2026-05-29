Jesse Sunkwa-Mills is pioneering authentic African storytelling through animation to reshape global perceptions

His studio, Mills Media, has gained acclaim with the award-winning film Asantewaa, a milestone for Ghanaian animation

Jesse has also established Afrotales+ to ensure African stories receive the recognition they deserve on global platforms

A Ghanaian filmmaker and animator, Jesse Sunkwa-Mills, is on a mission to change the narrative around African storytelling, one frame at a time.

Jesse Sunkwa-Mills speaks on his work as a Ghanaian animator putting African stories on the global map. Photo source: @jayniimills

Source: Instagram

With a passion for authentic storytelling and through film, animation, and innovation, Jesse Sunkwa-Mills is redefining how African stories are created, shared, and celebrated on the global stage.

The young/talented creative is a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba, who has spent years building a career focused on reshaping and bringing African stories to life.

Speaking in an interview, the founder of Mills Media opened up about his journey from a child intrigued by cartoons to one of Ghana's most recognised names in animation.

"I first discovered my passion for animation as a child, fascinated by cartoons and video games, not just as entertainment, but as powerful tools for storytelling," he said.

"I was particularly drawn to how animation could bring worlds to life without the constraints of reality. It was that same fascination that revealed a gap he felt compelled to fill."

"I realised that our own African stories, history, and folklore were rarely represented in this medium, and that inspired me to pursue animation seriously. I wanted to be part of the generation that changes that narrative."

From frustration to founding

Jesse Sunkwa-Mills launched Mills Media in 2016 with a vision he describes as both ambitious and necessary: to create a world-class creative hub in Ghana producing animation, illustration, games, and design content rooted in African culture.

"The motivation came from both frustration and opportunity," he explained. "Frustration at the lack of authentic African representation in animation and the opportunity to lead that change. I wanted to build not just a company, but a movement."

That movement gained serious momentum in 2022 when Mills Media premiered Asantewaa — and sold out the entire cinema on opening day, a historic first for a Ghanaian animated film. The project went on to win multiple local and international awards.

"Asantewaa opened the door for many great things for our studio, especially because it was our first major production," he said.

Building the industry from the ground up

Like many creatives in Ghana, Jesse has not been without his obstacles. Funding remains a persistent challenge, compounded by limited access to high-end equipment, software, and locally trained talent.

"Animation is resource-intensive, and in Ghana, creative work is often undervalued or misunderstood," he acknowledged.

His response was to stop waiting for solutions and start building them.

Mills Media launched SESA (School of Empowering Storytelling through Animation) to train the next generation of Ghanaian animators and designers, addressing the talent gap head-on in the thriving industry.

"There's a huge shortage of skilled animators in Ghana, and without building capacity, the industry can't grow," he said.

A platform for African voices

Beyond production and training, Jesse identified another critical gap: distribution. Even when African content is created, he noted, it struggles to find the right home.

Jesse Sunkwa-Mills speaks at an industry event as his Mills Media company continues to excel in African storytelling. Photo source: @jayniimills

Source: Instagram

That realisation led to the founding of Afrotales+, an African animation streaming platform dedicated to showcasing African stories to global audiences.

"Too often, our work gets lost on mainstream platforms," he said. "Afrotales+ gives African content the spotlight it deserves."

Advice for the next generation

For young creatives looking to follow a similar path as his, Jesse's message to them is straightforward.

"Start where you are, with what you have. Don't wait for perfect conditions; they never come. Learn constantly, practice daily, and be willing to take criticism. And most importantly, tell your own stories. The world is waiting for your voice."

What's next?

With more episodes of The Guardians animated series in production, new original content for Afrotales plus, and animated feature films based on Ghanaian mythology in development, Jesse shows no signs of slowing down in his quest to create widely acclaimed content.

"It's about telling stories that resonate locally but also have universal appeal," he said, "positioning African animation as a global force."

The YouTube video of Jesse Sunkwa-Mills' award-winning animated movie, Asantewaa, is below:

Ghanaian lawyer becomes a skincare entrepreneur

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lawyer became a skincare entrepreneur years after completing the University of Ghana, Legon.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 26-year-old Amanda Edinam Ahiadormey detailed how she achieved her career goals at a young age.

The founder of Summer Skin also shared insights into her thriving business and how she balanced it with her law career.

Source: YEN.com.gh