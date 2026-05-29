Young Man Drags Ex-girlfriend and Her Mother to Auntie Naa, Demands GH¢150K After Breakup
- A young man has taken a drastic legalistic approach to heartbreak by hauling his ex-girlfriend, a newly graduated teacher trainee, and her mother before the popular courtroom-styled radio show, Oyerepa Afutuo
- The aggrieved man is demanding a full refund of nearly GH₵150,000, which he claims he spent sponsoring her life, education, and family before she suddenly dumped him
- The massive itemised bill includes tuition fees, a steep monthly stipend, examination costs, and direct financial support handed over to his potential mother-in-law
A young Ghanaian man has sparked a massive national uproar after dragging his newly graduated teacher trainee ex-girlfriend and her mother before Auntie Naa’s popular courtroom-style show, Oyerepa Afutuo, in Kumasi.
Heartbroken by a sudden, unexpected breakup, he is demanding a staggering compensation refund of nearly GH¢150,000 spent during their relationship.
In a viral video shared on X by @SikaOfficial, the aggrieved man presented a meticulous financial ledger detailing exactly how the massive sum was spent.
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His itemised audit includes GH¢9,000 for her tertiary tuition fees from Level 200 to 400, GH¢5,000 for examination expenses, GH¢8,000 given directly to support her mother, and a massive GH¢64,000 accumulated through GH¢2,000 monthly upkeep allowances.
Reactions to man spending GH¢150,000 on girlfriend
The shocking case has ignited a massive wave of relationship analysis, financial advice, and humour across social media timelines, with users heavily debating the wisdom of funding a partner's education:
@1harrismadeit praised his peaceful approach:
"Honestly, it’s good he didn’t resort to violence or commit [Expletive] over this heartbreak. He just wants his money back. Give it to him!"
@MikeNice34834 dropped a heavy dose of reality:
"Love is not an investment account, oo 😭 If you are spending on someone, do it from your heart, not because you are expecting a refund after a breakup. But chale, GH₵150k in this economy? 😂😂"
@jkotey looked at it from a financial lens:
"Imagine investing that GH₵2,000 a month on the Ghana Stock Exchange or in a mutual fund all this while. He'd be smiling heavily by now instead of sitting at Auntie Naa's place."
@Stead_fast7 added a warning:
"Ebi, teacher trainee, you go invest such huge money in? Smh, lessons have been learned the hard way."
The X video below shows an interesting conversation between Auntie Naa, the young man, and his ex-girlfriend live on radio.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh