A young man has taken a drastic legalistic approach to heartbreak by hauling his ex-girlfriend, a newly graduated teacher trainee, and her mother before the popular courtroom-styled radio show, Oyerepa Afutuo

The aggrieved man is demanding a full refund of nearly GH₵150,000, which he claims he spent sponsoring her life, education, and family before she suddenly dumped him

The massive itemised bill includes tuition fees, a steep monthly stipend, examination costs, and direct financial support handed over to his potential mother-in-law

A young Ghanaian man has sparked a massive national uproar after dragging his newly graduated teacher trainee ex-girlfriend and her mother before Auntie Naa’s popular courtroom-style show, Oyerepa Afutuo, in Kumasi.

A young man takes his ex-girlfriend and her mother to Auntie Naa, demands GH¢150,000 back after the breakup. Image credit: Auntie Naa Official/Facebook

Source: UGC

Heartbroken by a sudden, unexpected breakup, he is demanding a staggering compensation refund of nearly GH¢150,000 spent during their relationship.

In a viral video shared on X by @SikaOfficial, the aggrieved man presented a meticulous financial ledger detailing exactly how the massive sum was spent.

His itemised audit includes GH¢9,000 for her tertiary tuition fees from Level 200 to 400, GH¢5,000 for examination expenses, GH¢8,000 given directly to support her mother, and a massive GH¢64,000 accumulated through GH¢2,000 monthly upkeep allowances.

Reactions to man spending GH¢150,000 on girlfriend

The shocking case has ignited a massive wave of relationship analysis, financial advice, and humour across social media timelines, with users heavily debating the wisdom of funding a partner's education:

@1harrismadeit praised his peaceful approach:

"Honestly, it’s good he didn’t resort to violence or commit [Expletive] over this heartbreak. He just wants his money back. Give it to him!"

@MikeNice34834 dropped a heavy dose of reality:

"Love is not an investment account, oo 😭 If you are spending on someone, do it from your heart, not because you are expecting a refund after a breakup. But chale, GH₵150k in this economy? 😂😂"

@jkotey looked at it from a financial lens:

"Imagine investing that GH₵2,000 a month on the Ghana Stock Exchange or in a mutual fund all this while. He'd be smiling heavily by now instead of sitting at Auntie Naa's place."

@Stead_fast7 added a warning:

"Ebi, teacher trainee, you go invest such huge money in? Smh, lessons have been learned the hard way."

The X video below shows an interesting conversation between Auntie Naa, the young man, and his ex-girlfriend live on radio.

Source: YEN.com.gh