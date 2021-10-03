A businessman showered Sarkodie with wads of cash during the rapper's No Pressure album release party

The man ascended the stage while Sarkodie was performing to spray money on him

Sarkodie held his second No Pressure album release party on Saturday, October 2, at Tema

A businessman climbed up the stage to shower wads of cash on Sarkodie at his No Pressure album release party on Saturday, October 2.

The Ghanaian rapper released his new album, No Pressure, a 16-track collection on July 30, 2021.

The record was released on Sarkodie's independent label, SarkCess Music and creative services company, Eagle Plug, and was preceded by the singles No Fugazy, Coachella, and Vibration, Music In Africa reported.

The award-winning rapper held his first No Pressure album release party at TAPE in London, UK, to promote his new record.

On Saturday, October 2, Sarkodie threw a second party for his fans at Greens Lounge at Tema. While performing, a businessman climbed the stage to spray a bunch of cash on him.

