• A video of Sarkodie’s daughter, Titi, welcoming him home has surfaced on the internet

• Titi is seen running to hug her father in style such that her left leg remained hanging in the air

• The video shows the strong bond between Sarkodie and his daughter, and fans have admired them

Sarkodie’s daughter, Titi Sarkcess, is seen running to hug her father in welcoming him home.

An elated Titi met her father with a warm hug that got her left leg hanging in the air after.

Sarkodie’s face brightened up, enjoying the warm welcome from his baby girl.

A collage of Sarkodie and Titi. Photo credit: @sarkodie/Instagram

The video got one fan commenting: “Wonderful”, seeing the affection displayed by the little girl toward her father.

patricia.dankwah.50: "Wonderful."

Titi and Sarkodie

Sarkodie and his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, commonly called Titi, have a close bond that can easily be noticed by anyone who sees them even for the first time.

Aside from the fact that she is his first child, Sarkodie and Titi also make the popular belief that fathers have more affection for their daughters, especially their first daughter, so easy to believe.

Father and daughter have proved their close bond in various videos that came up on social media.

Sarkodie’s son

Titi is not the only child Sarkodie has. Her mother, Tracy Sarkcess, has a boy who is fast growing.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video showing how Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, was looking big made waves on social media.

Fans concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut, and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

Source: Yen