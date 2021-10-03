Bill Asamoah: More Photos as Actor Buries Mom with Dr. Likee, Matilda Asare, other Kumawood Stars
- Bill Asamoah laid his mother to rest on Saturday, October 2
- The actor's late mother, Esther Owusu Assuming, passed on Monday, July 19
- Dr. Likee, Matilda Asare, Big Akwes, and other Kumawood stars attended the funeral at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region
Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah, laid his late mother to rest after giving her a befitting funeral on Saturday, October 2, with some Kumawood stars in attendance.
The late Esther Owusu Assuming passed on Monday, July 19, after battling a short illness.
The funeral was held at H/No 23 A Block B Daaho, Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.
Kumawood stars at Bill Asamoha's mom's funeral
The funeral saw popular Kumawood stars and directors in attendance, including Emelia Brobbey, Dr. Likee, Matilda Asare, Shifo, Big Akwes, Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle films, Oboi Siki Boys Boys, Michael Afrane, among others.
See the photos and a video below:
1. Actor Ras Nene aka Dr. Likee, Big Akwes, Shifu, Louisa Adinkra Oboy Siki, others at the funeral of Bill Asamoah's late mother.
2. When Dr. Likee and Oboy Siki arrived at Bill Asamoah's mom's funeral at Asante Mampong.
John Paintsil buries mom
Meanwhile, former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, laid the remains of his late mother, Juliana Diaba to rest, after a grand funeral.
The funeral of the former Fulham defender's mother was held in Tema from Friday, September 4 to September 6
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Madam Diaba, passed away on April 21, at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.
