Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah representing the Ashanti Region has been crowned the winner of the Ghana's Most Beautiful show.

She was announced the winner at the grand finale came off at the National Theatre in Accra on October 3, 2021.

Sarfoa was seconded by Setor of the Volta Region

A collage of Sarfoa Asamoah. Photo credit: @tv3_ghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sarfoa takes home a cash prize of 10,000 cedis, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, as well as souvenirs from all the sponsors on the 2021 edition of the annual show.

Even before she was mentioned as the winner on the night, many people have nurtured this expectation right from the start as Sarfoa has been consistent since day 1 of the 2021 GMB show.

She made a presentation on her prison project named 'Agenda Briff'.

Sarfoa had also swept patrons at the National Theatre off their feet with her delivery on her question for the night on her take on the ban of corporal punishment in schools.

For the 3rd position, Manu from the Western Region won and took away a cash prize of 5,000 cedis.

For the 4th position, Wedaga from the Upper East Region – 3,000

For the 5th position, Akosua from the Oti Region won – 2,000 cash

For the 6th position, Mfodwo, from the Bono Region won.

Source: Yen.com.gh