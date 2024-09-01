Prophet ElBernard has released a doom prophecy ahead of the 2024 general elections

He predicted that one of the vice presidential candidates will pass away before the elections

According to him, the candidate to lose their running mate will eventually win the elections

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, Senior Pastor of Spiritlife Revival Ministries in Accra, has dropped a stark prediction about the upcoming December 7 elections.

In a live video broadcast, Prophet ElBernard claimed to have received a divine vision sharing the presidential election's outcome.

According to him, the winning candidate will lose their running mate between now and November, before the election.

"God showed me the winner of the elections, and I saw myself walking with the President-elect," Prophet ElBernard stated.

He added that while the future president was jubilant about the electoral victory, there was an underlying sadness due to the absence of the vice president, who would reportedly pass away before the polls.

Although the prophet did not explicitly name the presidential ticket in question, his comments strongly implied that he was referring to John Dramani Mahama as the predicted winner of the upcoming election.

This prophecy conflicts directly with the IGP's recent directive urging religious leaders to refrain from making public predictions that could cause fear and panic. The police have previously warned of legal consequences for those disregarding this guidance.

