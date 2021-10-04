Old Receipt Showing 40 Bags of Cement at GHc25 Stirs Reactions From Social Media

Nigerians have reacted massively to a 1989 receipt that shows that a bag of cement was way cheaper compared to now

In a post that has gone viral on Instagram, Tunde Ednut who shared the piece of paper asked how much the building material presently goes for

While some people said it was easier to build a house years ago, others said that such was not the case despite the relatively cheap price

A receipt shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram has shown when 40 bags of cement were reportedly N1520.

Snap of the purchase paper shows that the products were paid for by one Moshood Ajayi in May 1989.

Many Nigerians said things were easier. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Were things way better decades ago?

It should, however, be noted that YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the image as at the time of writing this report.

The snap has since generated reactions among Nigerians on the platform as people took to the comment section to wonder how things have changed since then.

See the post below:

The receipt has since gathered hundreds of reactions from Nigerians as people debate what could have gone wrong.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

vstarma said:

"That Dangote no do any dam*n good to u."

jiggy_teeens funnily asked:

"So I chop bungalow yesterday?"

kaftanmogul_ said:

"Stuffs was much easier for our fathers than it is for us. This present generation dey try abeg."

wendy_fierce said:

"When life was a bit easier."

officialaisha05 said:

"Yes some people still couldn’t afford as at that time."

Why cement is expensive

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dangote Cement revealed why its market price is more expensive in Nigeria compared to other African countries. The company said it sells cement products at a cheaper rate, but retailers influence consumer price.

The firm had come under criticism recently due to the revelation that its cement product is costly than the price it sells in Ghana and Zambia. But the management of the company denied the claim.

In a press release from the cement giant, it was stated that the Dangote bag of cement sells for $5.1 (N2,110.02 ), including value-added tax, but in Ghana and Zambia, the price rate is put at $7.2 (N2,978.86) and $5.95 (N2,461.69) in ex-factory - this is inclusive of all taxes.

Source: Yen