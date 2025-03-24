Ghanaian fans have 'ordered' sports journalist Ibrahim Saanie Daara to dream again ahead of Black Stars' game against Madagascar

Saanie proved his clairvoyance skills after he correctly predicted Ghana's 5-0 scoreline against Chad on Friday, March 21

However, his inability to come out with a prediction for the game against Madagascar has left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, one of Ghana’s most respected sports journalists, has found himself at the centre of an amusing social media frenzy after failing to predict the outcome of Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The light-hearted demand from fans comes on the back of his uncanny accuracy in foreseeing Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Chad.

Saanie Daara correctly predicts Ghana vs Chad match

Just 12 hours before the Black Stars' dominant performance at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, the former BBC journalist confidently called the result—a bold claim that initially raised eyebrows given Ghana’s struggles in front of goal in recent times.

Prior to that masterclass, the last time the Black Stars netted five in a single match was during a friendly against Qatar, as noted by 3news.

Coupled with the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Saanie Daara’s prediction seemed far-fetched. But the unfolding events on match day validated his foresight.

According to Flashscore, Antoine Semenyo set the tone with an early strike inside two minutes, laying the foundation for a ruthless attacking display.

Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew soon got in on the act, ensuring Ghana went into halftime with a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

The second half followed a similar script, as Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah put the icing on the cake, completing a five-star performance that perfectly mirrored Daara’s prediction.

Saanie Daara: The pressure for another vision

With Ghana set to take on Madagascar on Monday, March 24, anticipation was high for another prophetic insight from the seasoned journalist.

Fans eagerly waited for him to unveil the scoreline, hoping for guidance on what to expect. However, this time, Saanie Daara had no vision to share.

"I tried so hard to dream last night, but it didn’t happen. My considered prediction is Ghana will beat Madagascar," he revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans react to Saanie Daara's prediction no-show

The response sparked a wave of reactions, with many urging him to try harder.

@osae27 playfully suggested:

"Please turn off your phones and sleep for just three hours, and you will see it dito dito. Masa, don’t do that at all!"

@goodtolive_ joked:

"Dream before the match cuz my money make ready and I wanna double am that’s why your notifications is on."

@EYilebna advised:

"Go back and eat what you ate before the Chad game, and also sleep where you slept. You must dream again ooo."

While social media enjoyed the banter, Ghana’s task on the pitch remains a serious one.

Their last meeting with Madagascar in 2023 ended in a narrow win, signalling a difficult challenge ahead.

The Black Stars will need to be at their best at Al Hoceima Grand Stadium to secure a positive result against a determined opponent.

