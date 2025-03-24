Thomas Partey opened the scoring for Ghana with a powerful header from Jordan Ayew’s expert delivery

Ayew once again provided a pinpoint corner, this time finding Partey, who doubled his tally with another header

Black Stars of Ghana now consolidate their position as Group I leaders with 15 points after six games

Ghana extended their lead at the top of the table to five points with a dominant 3-0 victory over Madagascar, showcasing their superiority in both attack and defense.

The Black Stars wasted no time in making their presence felt, as Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the 9th minute. Captain Andre Ayew delivered a pinpoint cross from a freekick, perfectly finding Partey in the box. The Arsenal midfielder rose above his marker and powered a header past the Malagasy goalkeeper, giving Ghana an early advantage.

Despite continued pressure from Ghana, the first half ended with just the lone goal separating the two sides. Madagascar struggled to create clear chances, as the Black Stars’ defense remained resolute.

Ghana picked up right where they left off after the break, continuing to dominate possession and pressing high up the pitch. In the 53rd minute, Jordan Ayew delivered another expertly taken corner, once again finding Thomas Partey in the box. Partey made no mistake, nodding the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper to double Ghana’s lead.

Just five minutes later, Ghana put the game to bed with a third goal. Jordan Ayew, once again instrumental, delivered a perfect defense-splitting pass to Mohammed Kudus. The West Ham United midfielder latched onto the pass and calmly slotted the ball into the net, sealing a comfortable victory for the Black Stars.

The win cemented Ghana’s place at the top of the group, extending their lead to five points. With their solid performance and clinical finishing, the Black Stars sent a strong message to their rivals, reinforcing their ambitions of qualifying for the next stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh