Benjamin Asare has emerged as the unexpected star of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, capturing the admiration of fans with his assured displays between the posts.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper started both matches against Chad and Madagascar, helping the Black Stars secure commanding victories without conceding a goal.

Benjamin Asare kept two clean sheets in his opening two games as Ghana's. No.1 goalkeeper. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Benjamin Asare: From unlikely call-up to national team starter

Before these fixtures, Asare had never been summoned to the senior national team.

His inclusion initially appeared symbolic, given the presence of more experienced options like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott.

However, his impressive showings in training convinced Otto Addo and his coaching staff to hand him the gloves for Ghana’s clash with Chad.

Although the match provided little action for him, he maintained focus and kept a clean sheet.

That solid outing was enough to earn another start against a more formidable Madagascar side—one that had demolished the Central African Republic 4-1 in their previous game.

This time, Asare was called into action twice and responded with crucial saves, preserving Ghana’s 3-0 triumph.

Social media reacts to Asare’s standout performances

Following the matches, social media buzzed with reactions from fans, many of whom celebrated Asare’s rise:

@EgyaAmakye took a dig at his doubters:

"But according to some Einsteins, he shouldn’t start because he doesn’t play for Accrington Stanley. Mmoa!"

@Telenovela355 found inspiration in his journey:

"Don't ever give up. If he can make it at 32, why can't you, Kojo Black?"

@maxwell_aappiah praised his temperament:

"Very calm and composed in post."

@TwoTerty_ highlighted a broader issue:

"Benjamin Asare is proving that local players also need minutes."

@__Sharyf made a cheeky comparison:

"Benjamin Asare will make you think Onana is a cobbler."

@donsummerone delivered the ultimate compliment:

"Ghana’s number one ☝️ Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak. Clean Sheet Master."

Black Stars edge closer to World Cup Qualification

With maximum points from the March qualifiers, Ghana now leads Group I with 15 points, establishing a five-point cushion over second-placed Madagascar.

As Ghana inches closer to securing a place at the World Cup, Asare’s rise serves as a reminder that talent can emerge from anywhere, regardless of reputation.

Whether he remains the first-choice goalkeeper in the long run remains to be seen, but for now, he has certainly staked a strong claim for the position.

