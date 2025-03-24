Kennedy Agyapong Jr., son of renowned politician Kennedy Agyapong, turned heads after making an appearance at the lavish 40th birthday celebration of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

In the video, he was dressed in all black as he danced and sang while exchanging pleasantries with guests at the event

Many wondered why he would party after his father was slapped with $18 million in damages to be paid to undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Kennedy Agyapong Jr, the son of politician Kennedy Agyapong, caused a stir after he was spotted at the 40th birthday party of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Kennedy Agyapong Jr parties hard

A video of Kennedy Agyapong Jr partying hard at the Black Star Square on March 22, 2025, at the 40th birthday celebration of Richard Quaye has gone viral.

The 40th birthday celebration was attended by Nigerian stars, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian musician Davido, Ghanaian musicians, influencers and celebrities.

This comes after his father, Kennedy Agyapong, lost a defamation case filed against him by undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In light of this, the Essex County court in the US, on March 17, 2025, awarded $18 million in damages to Anas, who is known for wearing a beaded mask.

In the video, the Afrofuture cofounder was seen exchanging pleasantries with other guests at the birthday celebration, which became the talk of the town.

With a drink in his hand, he danced and sang the songs being played by the DJ and musicians who performed at the event word for word.

Kennedy Agyapong Jr was dressed officially to match the exquisite theme of the event. He was dressed in all black. He wore a black three-piece suit.

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong Jr partying

Social media users took to the comment section to express their concerns about Kennedy Agyapong Jnr partying hard as his father battled a serious defamation case in the US court.

Others spoke about how he was able to gather confidence and party a few days after his father was ordered to pay the journalist $18 million after he lost the high stakes case.

Below are some of the opinions of social media users to the viral video of Kennedy Agyapong Jr's appearance at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party:

@oasis_szn said:

"So he dey happy say ein poppy dey owe Anas 😂😂😂."

@kingoleyman said:

"Dbee kakra street nso kakra."

Kennedy Agyapong and Anas in US court

