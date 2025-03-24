Edem, in an interview, addressed the alleged snub from his colleague Sarkodie at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration event

The rapper noted that the camera angle that was taken of the viral incident at the event was deceiving and did not show the entire incident

Edem said he was pushed by someone behind him while Sarkodie made his way to the stage at the event

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem has addressed the alleged snub from Sarkodie at business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration event on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

In an interview with media personality Jay Foley and his co-hosts on 3 Music's Culture Daily morning show, the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) record label owner noted that the camera angle taken of the viral incident at the event was deceiving and did not show what exactly happened between him and Sarkodie's people at the event.

Rapper Edem said as a professional artiste, he understood the security protocols that were put in place by Sarkodie's security detail as he made his entrance for his performance.

The rapper noted that he was pushed by someone behind him while he held a glass of champagne in his hands during his colleague's entrance through the crowd.

He said:

"The videos are usually from perspectives. I am a professional artiste. I understand what goes into the mind of an artiste when he is going to perform. Very standard. My team wouldn't even let anybody interfere with it but he didn't go through the places that you will go to perform. This is the walkway everybody was on."

"They pushed a couple of people that were going to perform and I had a glass of champagne in my hand but somebody also pushed me from the back so I moved a little and his security guy was also doing the right thing by trying to make sure that they go and do their work. That is it."

Edem noted that some netizens with ulterior motives used the video to create a negative agenda. He stated that did not intentionally ignore him as he was on his way to work.

The Koene hitmaker said he was not bothered by the incident as some individuals were only interested in creating drama at his expense.

Edem also shared that his colleague Sarkodie later approached him after his energetic performance on stage at the birthday celebration event. He added that he and Sarkodie were not bothered by people's opinions anymore.

Edem's remarks about Sarkodie's snub stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

RayJaygh commented:

"He dey lie oo. He was trying to talk to Sark haha."

Hello Kueku said:

"No one pushed Edem from behind biara. You could see in the video 🤫."

wisdomdzeagu commented:

"Edem is a big artiste and needs to see himself as such. The right thing must be done at the right time. That time to greet Sark isn’t the right time. But why is he granting interviews on that issue?"

Sarkodie allegedly snubs Edem at birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie allegedly snubbed Edem during his entrance for his performance at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration.

In a video, Edem was prevented from shaking Sarkodie's hands by the latter's security personnel.

The video of Sarkodie allegedly snubbing Edem at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration garnered mixed reactions on social media.

