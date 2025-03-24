A Ghanaian teacher in a public school took her students to a different district so they could have access to computers

According to Miss Sandra Afia Boadi, most of the students were seeing a computer for the first time

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Miss Sandra Afia Boadi is a public school teacher in a rural area in the Bia West District in the Western North Region.

The school in a deprived community lacks a proper structure and other needed amenities to enhance studies and make the environment friendly.

Miss Sandra Afia Boadi funds a trip with her students to another district so they can access computers.

In a post on TikTok, Sandra Afia Boadi said even though they teach ICT as a subject in the school they do not have computers to make the children practice with it.

“We are living in a computer world but unfortunately for us, we don’t have computers, networks or access to electricity in our school. So as a teacher, I decided to travel with them to another district so they can have access to a computer.”

According to the teacher, she has an objective of taking them to a different district so they can access the computers.

The teacher hoped that her students would be able to turn on computers, identify the parts of a computer and create a file.

She shared a video of when they arrived in the new district. The children were happy to see computers and other technological items for the first time. She captured them using tablets to regulate cars on trucks.

Miss Sandra Afia Boadi funds a trip with her students to another district so they can access computers. Photo credit: @boadisandra3

The teacher sounded happy as she watched her students practice some of the things they had learnt earlier in class.

She disclosed in the comment section that she sponsored the travel herself.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise teacher for travelling with students

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Sandra Afia Boadi on TikTok. Read them below:

Samselorm said:

“Hi your Excellency Minister For Education, please with all due respect, can pls send someone to visit this Lady Teacher for her good heart and help out.”

Pearlcy ❤️🇬🇭🥰 wrote:

“May you never lack in Jesus' name 😊.”

Chefsasu asked:

“Where is your district please?”

Miss Afia Boadi responded:

“Bia west.”

Skerry Bills said:

“So who is your MP kuraaaa because what you are doing is more than what the MP sef is doing God bless you more.”

VerseVixen wrote:

“I love our teachers nowadays. They are making everything possible for us to learn comfortably. May God bless everyone helping. We pray for more assistance. It's a gradual process 🙏🙏🙏.”

Michael Amoh said:

“Madam keep on doing the good work, there is a great reward coming your way very soon. God almighty is with you.”

Teacher gives her students gifts

YEN.com.gh reported that a public school teacher gave her students a late Christmas gift when they resumed school after the festivities.

Miss Afia Boadi gave her students sketch pads and ‘My Third Copy Book’ to enhance their writing skills.

The teacher shared the video on social media and got many appreciating her on behalf of her students.

