A video of the acclaimed 'nation's prophet 1' has gotten Ghanaians reacting massively online

Opambour was seen passionately arguing with one of his pastors that 'childs' is the plural form of child

Many seemed very entertained by the reaction of the prophet upon being corrected

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well-known Ghanaian pastor Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1 by many, has recently gotten netizens laughing their hearts out after a video of him blasting one of his young pastors surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page Zionfelix Entertainment News had the young pastor whose name was undisclosed translating Opambour's Twi sermon into English.

The 'Prophet 1' was heard saying 'missing childs', which confused the translator.

Opambour gets Irritated After one of his Pastors Corrects him for Saying Plural Form of Child is 'Childs' Photo credit: Zionfelix Entertainment News

Source: Facebook

He initially could not figure out what the prophet was trying to say.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He leaned in closer to understand Opambour, who then mentioned what he was saying in twi.

The young pastor correct Opampour saying the plural form of children is not 'childs'.

Opambour got irritated right away and began raining insults on the translator, who could not help but laugh at what was ongoing.

The video, after surfacing on social media, has racked up over 37,000 views with close to 2,800 reactions and over 200 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Caleb Kobea commented:

Hahaha Haha Prophet One, can heal you with his English , in fact u go laugh saaa till u get healed by force Lolzzzzz chaiii

Edwin Boateng replied:

For a minute I tort there was nothing wrong with that "missing childs" nu oo heerrh this man paa.. he got me confused

From Feeri Lydia:

I swear the man make my day what a English, he said comot, that one weak my vain I love this man In particular, missing ChILDS,

Kofi Sabasthon commented:

I think Opambour is ready to learn cos he always insult them when they try to correct him...hmm but i think is part of his ministry

HisHoliness Menna Kutin commented:

Oh because of Noko fioo see how this baffoon is humiliating someone's husband and father through no fault of his but the humiliator's own illiteracy. Hmmm I always feel bad when I see such things.

From Prince Walker:

Honestly things are so hard in this Ghana now. Just imagine this morning one guy in my street was begging me to buy his cat, saying he needed money badly.. . Well I told him that I don't need a cat ...infact, I don't even have any mouse in my house. He said he will bring mouse in the evening

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adarkwa Yiadom who is popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1, showed the inside of his mansion located at Ahenema Kokoben near Kumasi.

The mansion has more than three separate beautiful storey buildings. Parked inside the house is a fleet of expensive vehicles which is about 20 cars when counted.

The show-off of the mansion came during one of the programmes on his Prophet 1 television station.

Opambour recently got in an argument with another popular pastor, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International.

Source: Yen.com.gh