Dancehall star Shatta Wale’s management has announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Nima Salahfest

Shatta Wale’s team attributed the decision to a misunderstanding and some purported conflict between the organisers

The management team assured of bigger and better shows in the statement which detailed the disappointment

Management of dancehall star Shatta Wale has announced his withdrawal from the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the Nima Salahfest.

The Nima Salahfest is scheduled for later on March 31.

In a statement on the change in plans, Shatta Wale’s management the decision was attributed to a misunderstanding between the original organisers of the event, VIP, and the new event planners, Broadway Entertainment.

“This decision comes as a result of a misunderstanding between the usual organizers of the event (VIP) and the new organizers of Broadway Entertainment. The brand Shatta Wale, a strong advocate for unity and peace within the entertainment industry, has chosen to step back from this event to ensure harmony and togetherness between all parties involved and hopes the impasse will be resolved in the near future.”

The Nima Sallahfest has long been recognised as a staple event in Accra’s entertainment calendar, drawing thousands of music lovers and industry stakeholders each year during the Eid celebrations.

The presence of Shatta Wale was expected to be a major highlight of the event.

“We at Shatta Movement Empire remain committed to his fans and the growth of Ghana’s entertainment scene and therefore we believe that resolving conflicts amicably is key to fostering a stronger industry for future events. Management appreciates the love and support of his fans and assures them of bigger and better shows in the future.”

Shatta Wale absence at Richard Quaye's birthday party

YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Flex explained Shatta Wale's absence at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th lavish birthday celebration event on March 22.

The manager noted that the dancehall star received an official invitation to attend the star-studded event at the Black Star Square.

Sammy Flex also dismissed claims that Shatta Wale did not attend the event because he had issues with some of the attendees.

