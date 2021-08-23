Hajia Bintu has dazzled her fans on social media with newly-released stunning photos

The Instagram queen was seen in a black-coloured outfit while standing by a piece of furniture

Hajia Bintu has come to be noted for mesmerizing her admirers with her raunchy photos and videos on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Instagram and Tik Tok star, Hajia Bintu, has once again turned heads on social media with a new set of photos of herself in which she was wearing a short outfit.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu appeared to be standing beside a piece of furniture as she got captured by the camera.

In one of photos, Hajia Bintu was seen sitting on a piece of furniture that looked like drawers with her eyes closed as the camera crystalized the moment.

Chocolate: Hajia Bintu blesses internet with 3 photos wearing black; fans react. Source: Instagram/bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The other photos which were taken from the same set, saw her posing in a different style while looking all glammed-up for the camera.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the photos, Hajia Bintu captioned them: "Chocolate" and left the rest of the work for her followers to admire her matchless beauty.

efuablack.xx came in with the comment: "Hajiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Bintu you dey cause problem"

dawunichico1 commented: "Nice looking dear"

destcube2018 had this to say: "Hotter than fire"

ozed_sommie wrote: "Ghana jollof"

ceoromantic_official also commented: "Queen of Africa"

There were many comments that proved Haji Bintu was greatly admired by her many fans and followers.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka famed as Amerado Burner has made some emphatic statements about his relevance in a recent radio interview he granted.

While speaking to radio star Halifax Ansah-Addo, Amerado indicated that he was the most relevant artiste in Ghana currently.

Speaking about this relevance, Amerado indicated that he shot up from 11,000 subscribers to almost 150,000 subscribers on YouTube after he started Y33 Ti S3m.

He added that during the shot time he was engaged in a beef with Zylofon Music signee Obibini, he ha managed to get an additional 10,000 subscribers.

With this, he quizzed whether one could say he was on the losing side in this case since it was not easy to get subscribers.

Source: Yen.com.gh