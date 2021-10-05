For those who follow the British royal family, it may come as a surprise that Prince Charles has modest plans when he becomes king

Allegedly, he wants to move out of Buckingham Palace and into a single apartment 'above the shop'

This is according to an anonymous source who spoke to a British newspaper about the prince's downsizing plans

According to an anonymous source who spoke to British newspaper, Mail on Sunday, Prince Charles has big plans to move into a smaller home when he takes on the role as king.

Will Prince Charles say goodbye to Buckingham Palace when he becomes king? It's all speculation at this point. Image: Max Mumby and Indigo/Getty Images and Neil Mockford/Getty Images

It is alleged that Prince Charles will move into an apartment 'above the shop' and say goodbye to his royal address at Buckingham Palace. To put this into perspective, the future king will be trading a 52-room palatial mansion for a single apartment.

In an article published by the Insider, they drew on information published by the Mail on Sunday:

"According to the anonymous source, whom the Mail on Sunday described as a "friend of Charles," he plans to continue having a royal accommodation at the palace, but it would be a far cry from what the Queen, 95, has in place.

"It will be a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation akin to that of the prime minister at Downing Street."

