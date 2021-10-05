Nii Saka Brown has recounted how a role he played on TV caused him a job

According to him, he lost out on a job opportunity all because he played a thief on TV

He however indicated that acting had brought him many untold successes in life

Popular Ghanaian actor Nii Saka Brown, has recounted an incident where he lost out on a job opportunity due to a role he played in a TV commercial as an actor.

While speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, the actor, spoke about the times his popularity on the screen caused him big time instead of earning him a favour.

Nii Saka Brown said he once went for a job interview after he had featured in a popular TV commercial for a popular tomato paste company.

Nii Saka Brown. Source: Instagram/@niisakab

Source: Instagram

According to him when he got to the premises of the company he was seeking employment, a worker of the Managing Director made him out as a character from the tomato paste TV commercial.

Nii Saka Brown said he once went to a place to look for a job and a lady there recognized him after he asked to see the managing director of the company.

He revealed that at the time he had featured in a tomato paste advert in which he stole a chicken from a neighbour's house.

"We got to the office and I am sure the man didn’t make me out. So, the lady said, Director, do you know Him? He is Nii Saka Brown, the one who stole chicken in the Gino advert and that was when the man sacked me,” the actor said.

According to the actor, the Managing Director’s justification for refusing him the job offer was because he (Brown) was a bad example to children.

“It was because of the chicken. When the man got angry, I thought he was joking. But he said what are you people teaching our children, to go and steal chicken?", Nii Saka Brown said

Nii Saka Brown said he tried explaining to the man that it was just an advert he shot for a company.

But he said the MD was having none of that and said Saka should have been sensible enough reject the role.

The actor said the MD insisted that he should get out of his office so he ended up losing that business because of that advert.

He however stated that despite encountering such incidents in his career, acting has been beneficial to him.

