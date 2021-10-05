The host of Peace FM's Morning show 'Krokrokoo' has recently revealed who his world best teacher is

Kwami Sefa Kayi mentioned that Professor Kofi Agyekum of the University of Ghana has the special place as his best teacher

The radio host shared that the Professor, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, taught him for 20 years

Tuesday, October 5, 2021, was observed as World Teachers' Day in honour of tutors' impact across various countries.

A recent publication by Peace FM online reported that well-known radio and television personality Kwami Sefa Kayi has declared his former lecturer as his 'World Best Teacher'.

The report shared that according to Kwami, Professor Kofi Agyekum, Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, who is popularly referred to as Opanyin Agyekum, is his top teacher in the entire world.

Kwami said the Lecturer taught him for 20 years.

"Prof, I declare you my world teacher . . . You're my complete teacher. You've taught me for about 20 years," Mr. Sefa Kayi beamed with joy as he told Opanyin Agyekum - a panel member on the Tuesday edition of the morning show, Kwami said according to Peace FM Online

Meanwhile, Over the past year, YEN.com.gh has made publications about a number of Ghanaian teachers who went out of their ways to make teaching and learning easier in difficult circumstances.

YEN.com.gh has, therefore, chosen to highlight a few of such wonderful teachers as part of celebrating them today.

1. Janet Asibi

Janet Asibi, also known as The Sewing Teacher or Ama Val, has been a national service person who was posted to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated at Bono Region.

When she arrived at the school, Janet realized some of the pupils attended school with either worn-out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use, to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

2. Gloria Lardi Adakurugu

A kindhearted Ghanaian teacher called Gloria Lardi Adakurugu who is known as Efya Lardi Lessons Learnt on Facebook spent part of her income to improve the conditions in the school for students.

In a revelation to YEN.com.gh, that the hardworking class teacher painted the classroom to look beautiful and conducive for teaching and learning. In addition, Efya Lardi provided 10 school bags, stationeries, 26 pairs of shoes, 21 pairs of socks, and some underwear to make the students feel comfortable whilst they learn.

