A Ghanaian man based in Germany has expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama after he surprised his family with a large sum of money on their child's birthday

He disclosed naming his child after the business mogul who sent the family money on the celebratory day to show love

The excited man noted that since he relocated to Germany from Ghana he had never seen as much money as what Ibrahim Mahama sent him

A Ghanaian man living in Germany has expressed deep gratitude to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama after receiving a generous cash gift on his child’s birthday.

The man, who named his child after the renowned entrepreneur, was overwhelmed with joy when Mahama surprised his family with a large sum of money to mark the special occasion. According to him, since relocating from Ghana to Germany, he had never seen such an amount of money before.

To show their appreciation, the man and his family recorded a TikTok video, showering blessings on Mahama for his kindness. The video went viral, with many Ghanaians praising the younger brother of President John Mahama for his benevolent nature.

Ibrahim Mahama has built a reputation for his generosity, often stepping in to support individuals and communities in need.

In 2023, following the Akosombo Dam spillage that displaced thousands, Mahama donated money and essential relief items to 20,000 homes across the three Tongu constituencies and Keta in the Volta Region. He also led a major effort to dredge and re-channel stagnant floodwaters at Mepe, helping affected communities recover.

Also, in November 2024, he donated $25,000 for a life-saving kidney transplant for a 13-year-old child. He also covered the $100,000 medical expenses of Lisa Laryea, a 10-year-old battling stage 4 leukaemia in the Intensive Care Unit at Ridge Hospital.

More recently, Ibrahim Mahama also donated $115,000 towards journalist Kofi Adoma’s eye surgery following a shooting incident in Dormaa, Brong Ahafo Region.

Ibrahim praised for gifting German-Ghanaian family cash

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@cookttyyn1 said:

"Well done Adwenpahene. God bless you Mr Ibrahim. We all appreciate you."

esthekabenla wrote:

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama, may you live without an end in Jesus' name Amen.👍"

AMINU ALHASSAN 143 commented:

"Allah will bless you people 🙏 too 🙏 ❤️for the love you people have for him????? keep on doing."

Gorme said:

"The man is so kind. May God continue to bless him and his family."

Ambitious commented:

"This man Ibrahim and the family are just more than blessings anything beyond blessings God grant them."

Nana Humble said:

"I remember when we were sending his machines from Tema to Bolgatanga his new mining site he gave each of us 5,000 just 4 food and asked one of his drivers to send us."

