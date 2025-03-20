Popular influencer Adwoa Tasha has cautioned ladies against dating younger men since it's not the best decision

She made the remarks during a recent interview, where she stated that women who ignored her advice may end up regretting

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

Ghanaian influencer Adwoa Tasha has offered controversial advice to single ladies who desire to be in a relationship.

During her first appearance on the Bants, Rants and Confessions podcast, Adwoa Tee as affectionately called, cautioned ladies against dating men younger than them, stressing that it was not the best.

Adwoa Tee speaks on dating older men. Image source: Bants, Rants and Confessions.

Source: Youtube

"On my part don’t do someone younger than you. Sometimes if you haven’t been in certain situations, you can’t really decide and see how things are but then I’m just going say this, if you’re a girl and you’re older, I don’t know how things are but I don’t think you should date someone younger than you. Because you would cry every day,' she said.

Adwoa and her relationship with Big Paradise

Adwoa Tasha and Big Paradise a Ghanaian content creator, earlier this year made their relationship public.

During her appearance on the podcast, Adwoa Tee spoke more about her relationship with Big Paradise.

She noted that the two were no longer together, although she did not indicate what caused their split. Adwoa got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with Big Paradise.

She acknowledged on the show that she was a little older than Big Paradise, but stressed that her comments did not have anything to do with her relationship with him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adwoa Tee's comment

Netizens who watched the first episode of Bants, Rants and Confessions season two, expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@mcnoliarichardson8687 wrote:

"I actually kinda enjoyed this😂😂😂 i wasn't expecting it at all...well done Tee👏 we get youuu😂"

@CHRISTABELDEBRAH wrote:

"I really love the way Adjoa Tee was talking from her heart and I saw that in her face , gooo girl you gonna make it one day.I LOVE YOU Let the past be bygones".

@kofitoontoom wrote:

"I like how adjoa handled herself. She gave credit where it was due, even when the other ladies were trying to condescend on paradise."

Adwoa Tasha and Big Paradise. Image source: Bants, Rants and Confessions

Source: Twitter

@PriscillaOwusu-tr7oc wrote:

"I feel like Adjoa Tee might even feel bad about her whole reaction and utterances throughout the show. But I wanna say girlll,don’t worry …We live to learn…Don’t be feeling too bad about your past and one last thing. Forget about the internet…everybody in ond way or the other has been in a bad situation before.We love you."

@sheisrenee wrote:

"Hi Adjoa Tee please please and please again. WE GET ITTTTTTTTT OOOOOOOO TOM."

@girllikeserwaah1-xk6ey wrote:

"On a more serious note Rosey is very beautiful."

@julianthegogetta6294 wrote:

"City boys are up……Shadout to paradise for representing the brotherhood."

Adwoa Tee braids her hair for GH¢3.5

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Tasha opened up on how much she spent on braiding her hair at home.

She indicated in a video that she spent GH¢3,500 on her braids. Adwoa further indicated that the hair cost so much because it was a home service.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some commended her look, while others criticised her for spending so much on braiding.

Source: YEN.com.gh