Teddy Osei, a founding member of the Osibisa music band, who recently passed away at 87 is set to be buried on April 5

Billboards in honour of the Afro-Rock music legend have been flighted ahead of his final farewell in his hometown, Kumasi

A video of him performing Osibisa's classic We Are Going has resurfaced online triggering emotions among fans

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Ghana lost one of its biggest music icons, Teddy Osei, a founding member of the Osibisa music band.

Osibisa's Teddy Osei to be buried in Kumasi on April 5. Photo source: Facebook/Osibisa

Source: Twitter

The singer who died at the age of 87 in London will be buried in his hometown Kumasi on April 5, 2025.

His death was confirmed by Mr Bessa Simmons, the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA). The late legendary musician left behind two daughters, Matilda and Shanta Osei.

Scores of musicians, old and new are expected to be in Kumasi to pay their last respects.

A tribute concert will be held on Friday, April 4th, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the SG Mall, to celebrate Teddy Osei's remarkable legacy and contribution to global music.

Young Teddy Osei of Osibibisa fame performing on stage. Photo source: Osisbisa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Teddy Osei's 'last seen' performance

As a performer, Teddy Osei and the Osibisa Music Band became an icon for many musicians across the African continent and the world.

Even at 80, the singer was still manning the stage, albeit in his wheelchair. A video of him and Wiyaala at the latter's concert in 2018 has popped up online.

The duo sang the solemn and highly spiritual classic Woyaya (We are going) exciting scores of fans during the live session.

The video which has now resurfaced online ahead of the singer's funeral triggered scores of reactions from Ghanaians.

Teddy Osei's resurfaced video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Teddy Osei's passing.

Ama Boatemaah Quinta said:

"Indeed we are going only heaven knows where we are going! Rest well sir 🙏. It was a pleasure seeing you and wiyaala together for the first time at this show! Rest in peace 🙏."

Joe Anim wrote:

"I remember this. I was in the audience. May he rest in peace."

Triple Darl remarked:

"Aww Wiyaala is Soo good and beautiful you honored this great man! The nation should have done better by honoring and supporting these legends that have contributed to this nation before they leave this earth. God bless U beautiful sis for doing just that 🙏."

James Kumbeni noted:

"His legacy will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for the gift of music that transcended generations and borders. May his soul find eternal peace and harmony."

Abdul Razacq Salifu shared:

"Every man dies.. but not Every man lives. Rest well Legend."

Hannah Marfo buries young daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Hannah Marfo had lost her 23-year-old daughter, Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh.

The burial service happened at the Holy Ghost Center Assembles of God in Accra where colleagues like the legendary Cindy Thompson, joined the bereaved singer to mourn her daughter.

Before the funeral, Hanah Marfo was spotted preparing for her daughter's funeral with strong faith singing her classic Papa Muo Bone Muo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh