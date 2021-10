Mohamed Salah is currently on a £200,000-a-week wages, nearly half of what the top earners in the league take home

The Liverpool ace is said to be demanding about £300,000-a-week to extend his stay at Anfield which expires in the summer of 2023

The massive wages will see him join the top 10 list of the highest-paid players in the English topflight

Ronaldo is currently the best-paid player in the league, with the Man United icon banking £480k each week

Mohamed Salah is in line to join the exclusive list of the Premier League's top earners should Liverpool meet his wage demands.

Mohamed Salah is currently on a £200,000-a-week wages, nearly half of what the top earners in the league take home. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Egyptian forward reportedly wants £300,000-a-week to stay at Anfield, with the stunning wages able to place him in the list of the best-paid players in the EPL.

Salah's current deal with the Reds is set to expire in June 2023 but the Merseyside club are desperate to tie him down on a long-term deal.

The former Roma and Chelsea star is currently on a £200,000-a-week wages - nearly half of what the top earners in the league bank with their respective clubs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is unsurprisingly the top earner, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently pocketing £480,000-a-week.

Where Salah would stand

According to SunSport, there are already seven other players receiving more than the £300k per week wages Salah is looking at.

But should Liverpool meet his demands, he would become the joint eighth-highest earner in the Premier League.

Among the players he would join in the bracket include Man City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and Man United duo of David de Gea and Jadon Sancho.

Top 10 highest-paid players if Salah signs £300k deal

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - £480k

2. Kevin de Bruyne - £385k

3. David de Gea - £375k

4. Jason Sancho - £350k

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £350k

6. Romelu Lukaku - £325k

7. Kai Havertz - £310k

8. Raheem Sterling - £300k

9. Mohamed Salah - £300k

10. Paul Pogba - £290k

EPL top scorers

Meanwhile, Salah's wage demands are coming at a time he is enjoying a fine run of form in the Premier League.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Salah and Leicester star Jamie Vardy are currently the joint-top goalscorers in the league.

The duo has found the back of the net six times each to top the charts as the hunt for the Golden Boot award gathers pace.

Source: Yen